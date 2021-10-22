Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Shared Videos of Luna Learning to Read, and They Will Melt You

This is just the cutest.

By Iris Goldsztajn
inglewood, california in this image released on may 2, chrissy teigen and luna simone stephens attend global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world at sofi stadium in inglewood, california global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world will be broadcast on may 8, 2021 photo by kevin mazurgetty images for global citizen vax live
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna may only be five years old, but she's already quite the perfectionist.

Her mom shared videos of Luna learning to read on Instagram, and it's just the cutest, but the caption will break your heart just a little. "Luna has been so hard on herself for not being able to read yet," Teigen wrote. "She just learned to read these bob books and she is SO PROUD of herself - she keeps having people film her ... we are so proud and happy for her!!"

In the first video, Luna, wearing unicorn pyjamas, says, "I hope you enjoy this book. It's called Mat.'" She then proceeds to read through the picture book with intense care and attention. After reading out (or proclaiming, more like), "the end," the little girl gives the camera a big ol' proud grin.

In the second video, Luna reads another book in the series. At the end, someone tells her, "awesome!"

Teigen also posted a screenshot of herself FaceTiming Luna while she's reading the sentence, "Sam sat on Mat." Amazing effort on all parts.

John Legend commented, "My girl." with five red heart emojis.

Others remarked on how unfair it was that the little girl felt so much pressure to learn a skill. "It’s absolutely ridiculous that kids have so much pressure to be fully reading by 5. Makes me insane! It didn’t click for my kiddo until 7 and now he’s an amazing reader. Our poor kids!" one user wrote. And yes, totally.

