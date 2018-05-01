Guys, *NSYNC's JC Chasez Looks Exactly Like Professor Snape Now

Yesterday, your favorite boy band reunited to receive their first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and honestly, it's about time. And while I was super pumped to see *NSYNC's name finally plastered across a sparkly, pink star, all I could focus on was the fact that JC Chasez's hair was waaayyyy longer hair than I remember from his former days on stage.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In fact, his slicked-back, shoulder-length hair made him look exactly like another childhood treasure of mine: Professor Snape, i.e. the bad boy/sad boy of Harry Potter.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The resemblance is uncanny, right? It's honestly just the hair (and maybe the nose), but still. Besides attending the Academy Awards in March—where Chasez's hair was noticeably longer, but not THIS long—he has led a pretty low-profile life on social media in the last decade. It's safe to say he's been working on this new Snape-y lewk since July 2017 (a.k.a the last picture he's posted on Instagram sporting a short cut).

So, basically, Chasez's hair now symbolizes your entire childhood all at once, and honestly, I'm here for it. Here's hoping he won't be saying bye (bye, bye) to that long, beautiful hair anytime soon.