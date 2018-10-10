image
Today's Top Stories
1
How You Can Support the Survivors In Your Life
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals
2
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2018 AMAs
Doctor Who Series 11
3
Why The New 'Doctor Who' Is Revolutionary
image
4
10 Horror Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix
image
5
Running for Office Is Risky, But It's Worth It

Amazon's Baebody Eye Gel Has 13,000 Rave Reviews

Meet the world's most-popular under-eye product.

image
By Chloe Metzger
image
Stocksy

There are a few times when, just like your mom always said, you shouldn’t do something just because everyone else is. You know—jumping off a cliff, smoking cigarettes, getting your tongue pierced when you’re 12, etc. But there’s one time when you definitely should follow that mob mentality, and it’s when 13,000 people collectively decide that the best under-eye cream is the $24 Baebody Eye Gel on Amazon. Then, yes, you most definitely should give into the peer pressure.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Hype

While doing my usual nightly Amazon browsing, I noticed that one eye cream consistently popped up in every beauty search, and for good reason: It had 13,430 glowing reviews. The product, Baebody Eye Gel, is in a nondescript white jar, and says it’s effective at doing virtually everything, including anti-aging, firming, hydrating, puffiness, dark circles, and “fights look of wrinkles.”

Normally, I’d be skeptical of any product that claims to be all-in-one magical, especially since most eye creams are kind of bogus, offering nothing extra that your normal face cream doesn’t already contain. But can 13,000 people really be that wrong?

“The wrinkles under my eye have lessened a lot and my upper eyelid looks so much tighter and less droopy, which was an unexpected bonus,” writes one verified purchaser, whose before-and-after photos are legitimately impressive. “This gel actually works! I use under my eyes, on my eyelids, and also where crow’s feet would be,” writes another customer. “I've only been using this for a little over a week and can see a dramatic difference.”

Courtesy of Brand
Baebody Eye Gel for Appearance of Dark Circles, Puffiness, Wrinkles and Bags. - for Under and Around Eyes - 1.7 fl oz.
Baebody amazon.com $23.95
Shop It

The Details

So what’s in this product that makes it so special? Honestly, not a ton—it’s surprisingly pretty natural. Its main ingredients are well-known skin hydrators, like aloe, jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, cucumber extract, along with an antioxidant called matrixyl 3000. The rest of the ingredients are fairly benign, just some plant extracts and vitamin E.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Stories
image
These Mascaras Double Your Lash Volume
image
I Shaved My Face With a Scalpel for Smoother Skin
image
If You're Prone to Acne, This Is Why

Realistically, there isn’t some magical ingredient (like retinol) in this gel that’ll revolutionize the look of your skin, which means you shouldn’t expect to see shocking, overnight results. However, there are enough hydrating, moisturizing, and soothing ingredients in the formula to temporarily plump fine lines, give the illusion of brighter skin, and soothe irritation.

And, according to in-house clinical trials conducted by the manufacturer of matrixyl 300 (and, thus, definitely biased), the antioxidant led to a decrease in both wrinkle density and volume with consistent use. So it’s quite possible that these five-star reviews are based in fact, and not just weird internet hype.

Still, the only way to find out whether or not it really works is to try it out for yourself. Luckily, it’s pretty affordable, and even if you hate it on your face, you can still use it as a body or neck moisturizer without having to waste it. And that’s a win-win, right?

Related Story
image
Okay, What Do Antioxidants Do for Your Skin?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty Products to Never Be Without
image 5 Beauty Worth Shopping Right Now
image This Is the Best Blush for Your Exact Skin Tone
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 5 Charcoal Masks Your Oily Skin Needs ASAP
image The 9 Best Lip Balms of All Time
image The Weird Way You're Ruining Your Mascara
image The Best Eyebrow Kits to Get Majorly Thick Brows
image 5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
image 3 Easy Tricks for Finding a New Fragrance
image 5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
image Alert: Clarisonic Brushes Are Almost 40% Off