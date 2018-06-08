Hilary Duff Is Pregnant!

Happy day! Hilary Duff took to Instagram this afternoon to announce she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀," the Younger star captioned the photo. Duff is already the mother to 6-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. This will be the first child for Duff and Koma, who have been together since January 2017.

"We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins," Koma wrote on his Instagram of the same photo.

Duff's announcement comes just one day after the birth of sister Haylie Duff's second child.

Congrats to Duff and Koma! The name game begins now.