You don't usually see members of the royal family with flashy nails. Prim and polished shades, like pale pink and sheer neutral, are more their style. Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton famously love Essie's iconic nail polish in Ballet Slippers, a quintessential soft pink shade. However, Meghan Markle attended The Fashion Awards 2018 on Monday night donning what appears to be a burgundy polish. This nail color is, well, different for the Duchess.

There's a reason you've never seen Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth wearing a vivid nail color in public. According to People, it's unofficial royal protocol to stay away from bright nail polishes, because they can be too distracting. The neutral nail color trend within the Royal Family has been a thing since 1989. People also reports that Queen Elizabeth's manicurist specifically requested the Essie nail polish in Ballet Slippers because it was the "the only color Her Majesty would wear."



Here's what Meghan's nails looked like last night.

In the past, Meghan has played it safe with conventional nail shades. Like on her wedding day, when she wore a sheer pink shade.



And at the Prince of Wales 70th birthday party when she wore a blush pink hue.

She went for a super-bare nails that look like a translucent neutral when she and Prince Harry visited Nottingham.

Markle clearly wasn't concerned about her nails not blending in at the British Fashion Awards. This is a prime example of Markle doing her own thing when it comes to "rules." It's almost 2019, and strict "protocol" when it comes to beauty feels like a thing of the past. I must say, she's very much on one accord with winter's trendiest nail color, and I vote for more dark nail polish appearances to come.

Are you into vampy burgundy shades, too? Shop these similar nail colors below.

