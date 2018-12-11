Kate Middleton Struck the Festive-But-Chic Balance in a Green Polka Dot Dress from L.K.Bennett

If we can’t have Prince William himself dressed up in a Santa suit and a full white beard, then this is a solid second choice. Kate Middleton has continued her run of perfect, Christmas-ready fashion this morning, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived together at the Evelina London Children's Hospital. The royal couple brought plenty of holiday cheer with their visit to residents, following Kensington Palace's announcement that Kate has been named patron of the hospital.

After last week’s adorable Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt moment, and her super cool Meghan-esque green blazer, the Duchess opted for a similarly festive shade for Tuesday’s appearance. Striking the perfect balance between kinda-Christmassy and still entirely sophisticated, Kate wore a forest green L.K. Bennett dress covered in a cute polkadot print (one of her favorites, right now), with cuffed long sleeves, a midi length and a sweet, pussybow neckline.

It’s a classic Kate Middleton look, which the Duchess styled with a khaki suede clutch bag by the same designer, simple pointed heels, and her signature, shiny blow out.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

In an announcement regarding Kate’s future work for the hospital, the Palace explained that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit today will see them dive into Christmas activities with the children, while they ”learn more about how the hospital supports children and their families, and the specialist services provided to children with rare and complex conditions.’

Later, they’ll head to The Passage, a homelessness resource center, where they’ll hear how workers help to assist homeless people in the city with the struggles that they face. It's sure to be a sentimental afternoon for Prince William, who first visited the homeless charity in 1994 along with younger brother Prince Harry when the pair were just 12 and 10. Back then, they accompanied their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, for the trip.

Getty Images

Dreaming of wearing Kate's polkadot dress over the holidays and living your true, Duchess realness? You're in luck—it's somehow still in stock at L.K.Bennett, but be quick. It goes without saying that anything worn by the Duchess will be sold out by the end of the day.

