There's good skin, and then there's J.Lo's skin. The 49-year-old singer and actress has aged like fine wine, with nary a wrinkle or pore in sight. And that J.Lo glow she's widely recognized for is truly something else.

Over the years, she's been asked for details on her skincare regimen, but hasn't revealed much. The most she's ever said is that drinking lots of water keeps her skin glowy. (What's in that water?) I'm pretty sure that all beauty enthusiasts would agree that receiving a screenshot of J.Lo's skincare shelf would legitimately feel like winning the lottery. Well, blessedly, the skin goddesses have heard our prayers because J.Lo just confirmed she's (finally!) working on her own skincare line.

The Queen of Golden Glows dropped the news at a speaking engagement to promote her film Second Act held at The Wing in New York City, reports Refinery29. "I will be coming out with a skincare line," she told the moderator when asked about her regimen. And there's a reason she's been keeping her skincare routine on the DL: "I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put just anything out." As if the crowd wasn't already on the edge of their seats, she assured fans that you'll actually see results from her products. "It's going to be something that works," she said. "That's what you can count on when my name is on something."

If you're all about preventative products that will stave off signs of aging, you're in luck. This line sounds like it will include magic in a bottle (or jar). "I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have," she went on to say. "And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.”

J.Lo has been around the beauty block before. She has a few fragrances—her most recent scent is unsurprisingly called "Glow". Earlier this year, she launched a makeup collaboration with Inglot, full of bronzers, highlighters, eyeshadows, and lip products. For the skincare line (which she confirmed will debut in late 2019), though, she plans to work independently. If finally taking good care of your face is one of your 2019 resolutions, you can thank J.Lo in advance for granting you good skin in the new year.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE