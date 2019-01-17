This Skincare Ingredient is the Secret Weapon for Michelle Obama's Glowing Skin

It goes without saying that Michelle Obama, my forever First Lady, has a wealth of knowledge. We've learned a lot from the former FLOTUS throughout the years: The art of the slay, thanks to her impeccable wardrobe (remember those iconic glittery Balenciaga boots?); grace under pressure; flawless poise...I could go on. And now, we get to learn how to emulate my queen's glowing, goddess-like skin, because her longtime facialist—a.k.a. the "skin guru" Jennifer Brodeur who has a clientele roster that includes Oprah Winfrey— just shared Michelle's skincare secrets with Refinery29.

In honor of her birthday on Thursday, we're all about to get the gift of glowing skin. (She's 55, if you wondered. I repeat: This flawless woman is 55.)

Michelle's skincare regimen is surprisingly simple. When Brodeur met Michelle back in 2014, Brodeur wanted to focus on fading Michelle's pigmentation and discoloration in the hope of a more even skin tone, according to the Refinery piece. Hyperpigmentation is one of the biggest skin ailments for women of color.

Getty Images

"I’m not a big believer in peels or exfoliation," Brodeur shared in an interview with Refinery29. Here's what she does instead...

Michelle's #1 Skincare Secret: Use Vitamins

Getty Images

"We started with an anti-inflammatory system, and then it was about integrating more vitamin Cs and then vitamin A in the evening," Brodeur explains. Vitamin C is widely known for its brightening powers: It miraculously fades dark spots over time, and imparts an illuminating glow to the skin.

This is why, before every speaking engagement, Brodeur treats Michelle's skin with a vitamin C facial, infused with a secret weapon ingredient (keep reading to find out).

Michelle's #2 Skincare Secret: Use Collagen



Getty Images

Brodeur also incorporates collagen in combination with vitamin C in her facials. "I use a gel-based collagen in which I’ll infuse vitamin C and then I'll use oxygen to make sure the skin absorbs as much as possible," she explains.

Oh, and about Michelle's radiant glow we're all gushing over? Brodeur depends on a LED device called Max. She uses the yellow light setting for the max amount of glow it gives the skin. If you haven't yet, maybe Michelle will convince you to jump on the collagen supplement train.

Brodeur always keeps withinUs on hand, which is a collagen supplement that's essential for Michelle's jet-setting lifestyle. "It has great electrolytes and hydrates from within," Brodeur says. "I always recommend to fly without makeup on; even if the planes are private planes, there’s environmental pollution that clogs up the skin."

Michelle's #3 Skincare Secret: Hydrate Vigorously

Courtesy

Along with collagen, which works to hydrate skin from the inside-out, Michelle uses topical products for added moisture.

"Our favorite go-to is the Peoni L'extrait oil," says Brodeur. "It’s an anti-inflammatory and makes sure the skin stays very hydrated. She can even use it on her cuticles."

Michelle's #4 Skincare Secret: Prioritize Self-Care

Courtesy

As busy as Michelle is, she still finds time to love on herself—which you should be doing, too. According to Brodeur, Michelle is a big believer that a healthy lifestyle, self-care, and self-love is the key to aging gracefully (and isn't she the living proof of this?).

"She learned from a very young age that she needed to put herself first," Brodeur continues. "The whole gesture of cleansing your skin and applying your serums and creams, all of those things you can do for yourself and it’s the best display of self-love—it’s not vanity."

Now, excuse me while I schedule a self-care date with myself, and go buy all of the vitamin C products and collagen supplements I can find to make my fairy godmother Michelle proud.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE