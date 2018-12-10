It's been a while since we've seen Kendall Jenner make an appearance on the red carpet. The star has been laying low, except for the release of her, Miley Cyrus, and Hailey Baldwin's Carpool Karaoke episode last week, but Jenner just resurfaced in London.

On Monday night, the 23-year-old model attended The Fashion Awards 2018 in Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall. She made her grand entrance in a not-so-surprising look: the naked dress. (Jenner's known for wearing see-through gowns.) The long sleeve gown, which seemed to be made of mesh material, featured structured padded shoulders, an open back, and a split in the front that went up to her hips. The shimmery gold number by Julien Macdonald was also very, very sheer. She wore a pair of beige underwear, but up on top she chose to go braless.

Since 2018 was the year of the naked dress (okay, I completely made that up but, also, here's proof!), it was only appropriate for Kendall to close out the last month of 2018 in such a sheer dress. She sparkled and shined her way through the night.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

