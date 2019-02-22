If you've been living under a rock for the past week, the Kardashians and much of the Western world are up in arms about Jordyn Woods, the (ex?) best friend of Kylie Jenner who reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thomas, a.k.a. Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend and dad to her daughter True. And nowhere is this clearer than on Kylie's makeup website, where reviews for Kylie Cosmetics' "Jordy" lip kit—which was slashed in price following the scandal, and has now sold out—are, um, pretty brutal.

The Jordy lip kit, a raspberry red shade, originally retailed for $27, but was slashed to $13.50 (ouch!) as of Friday morning. (Jordyn, for her part, has reportedly moved out of the home she shared with Kylie.) While fans were thrilled about the fire sale—it's currently listed as a Trending Product on the Kylie Cosmetics site—several reviewers left pointed comments about Jordyn, who of course had inspired the "Jordy" lip kit.

Without further ado, allow me to introduce you to some of this shade (pun intended):

"This is such a beautiful shade of pinky-red. Please bring it back under a different name tho cuz Jordy can’t sit with us."

"Perfect for when you want to backstab your best friends sisters relationship!"

"THIS SHADE SMELLS LIKE BETRAYAL"

"10\10 amazing lip kit for stealing my bff’s sisters boyfriend ! worked like a charm x"

"This shade is perfect if you’re trying to lose loyalty."

"Perfect for destroying a weak man and my own career at the same time."

"BEAUTIFUL, WOULD CONSIDER A NAME CHANGE."



"Perfect color - does not smudge or leave color behind on white basketball shorts."

"This tone is perfect it stays long and it does not smear off when your [sic] doing the dirty and messing with someone’s baby daddy."

"with all this drama, this shade gonna be gone yesterday. But what was Jordan thinking cmon. Kylie and Khole [sic] you guys will make it through this."



And my personal favorite:

"The shade of betrayal never looked so good! Thankfully Kylie is slashing prices in half since betrayal is cheap. Be mindful of the shade as wearing it may lead to biting the hand that feeds you, heightened interest in men that are taken and have a roving eye, and may force you to move back in with your parents. You've been warned."



Kim, is...is that you?

You can check out all the reviews right here. Just hit "Newest" under "Sort by."



And if you, like me, enjoyed reading all of the brutal reviews but also now kind of want to buy one of these things, you can get a crème lipstick in a similar shade to the right. Laugh-out-loud reviews, not included.



Meanwhile, Jordyn made her first public statement about the whole thing at an event last night, saying: "Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real."

Well, yes. That's one way to describe it!

