Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has opened up about her struggle with hair loss, which came as a side effect to her well documented health issues through kidney dysplasia.



The 28-year-old explained to Refinery29 that she used long hair extensions to hide the hair loss while filming.



Sarah has recently debuted a total hair transformation, and is embracing her natural curly look now that the loss she experienced has grown back.

Sarah Hyland has always been admirably open and honest when speaking about her struggles with her health. The 28-year-old actress has undergone not just one but two kidney transplants, having suffered longterm from a condition known as kidney dysplasia. The condition also brings about a lot of other complicated risks, which her boyfriend Wells Adams continues to support her through.

Most recently, after her most recent stint in hospital just last month, Hyland has opened up about one of the more hidden, difficult side effects to her health problems—hair loss.

Her signature look (and that of her onscreen character, Haley) has always been long, sleek, straight hair. But, speaking with Refinery29, the star revealed that she actually wore long extensions while filming for Modern Family, in order to hide the fact that she was dramatically losing her own natural hair as a result of medication.

Hyland has recently shown off a new, super curly style worn in a lob cut, and explained that the new 'do not only looks great, but also has hidden meaning. She’s now just learning to rock and embrace her natural look following the hair loss.

"This is just my natural hair. I just had extensions in for Modern Family," Hyland explained. "With medications and stuff, it can make your hair fall out. So I had extensions put in for Haley to hide any of that loss.”

Interestingly, the hair that’s now growing back following the loss is different in texture, so Hyland is only just learning to really get to grips with it.

”My hair that's growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be. It's like I'm four years old now, I guess." she said. "I wear it curly because I don't know how to do my hair. I try to blow it out, and it's just a frizzy mess. It looks like an avant-garde runway look.”

Hair loss is a difficult thing to experience, particularly at a young age, so kudos to Sarah for being so frank about it. It's fair to say that both styles look beautiful, but the new curls prove that celebrating your natural look is often a brilliant idea.

