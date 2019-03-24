Wells Adams Cheered Up Sarah Hyland After She Returned from the Hospital This Weekend

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is home and recovering after a recent trip to the hospital where she was treated for pink eye and an upper respiratory infection.

The actress' doting boyfriend, former Bachelorette star Wells Adams, has been by her side during her recovery.

The couple shared their adorable weekend with fans on Instagram, posting videos of Adams cheering Hyland up on Instagram Stories.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland continued to be the absolute cutest this weekend in a series of Instagram Story posts that show the former Bachelorette contestant cheering up his Modern Family star girlfriend after her recent stay in the hospital.

Hyland's latest health scare included a bout of pink eye and a respiratory infection.



"I'm still sick, I just want to be better," she shared on her Instagram Story, adding in updates about her hair (she got her roots touched up, FWIW) in the post. Hyland's ever-doting boyfriend, Adams, has been by her side as usual to cheer her up while she focuses on recovering. On Friday, the couple celebrated National Puppy Day by performing a "rehearsed" song on Instagram.

"Well, I'm out of the hospital," Hyland said in the video. "Wells just informed me that it's National Puppy Day."

Watch a fan-grabbed version of the clip for yourself below:

Hyland announced her recent hospital stay to fans on Instagram, writing, "When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO," along with a selfie from her hospital bed.

The actress, who has undergone two kidney transplants, is no stranger to hospitals and finds ways to keep her spirits up when she's undergoing treatment, as evidenced by this amazing face mask selfie from her most recent stay:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE