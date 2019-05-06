image
Lady Gaga's Met Gala Makeup Is Next Level

I'm SHOOKETH.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

You gotta love Lady Gaga for showing up and showing out every damn time with the most jaw-dropping beauty looks. She seriously does not play fair. This year, at the 2019 Met Gala, Gaga literally took my breath away on the red carpet. Like, I'm barely breathing while typing this. Please, I beg of you, LOOK at these lashes.

image
Getty Images

I see gold. I see length. I see jewels. I see DRAMA, and I'm 1000-percent here for them right now.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

She wore her platinum hair in a rounded bob adorned with dainty bows that are so darn cute. This style was created by hair and wig art designer, Frederic Aspiras, using GHD hair products.

image
Getty Images

I mean, does any other makeup look even matter anymore? She completed her lashes lewk with a popping pink satin lipstick, red stiletto nails, and flushed cheeks.

image
Getty Images

Editor's note: Check back for makeup details as soon as I find out the mastermind behind this iconic beauty look.

