If you want your skin to glow like a royal's, you can try TATCHA's Foaming Enzyme Powder.

Meghan Markle reportedly loves the product, which goes for $65 at Sephora.

"It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," Meghan said of the exfoliant during a 2017 interview about her favorite beauty product staples.



Fact: Meghan Markle has amazing skin.

Also fact: Barring some bizarre twist of genie magic, us mere mortals will never have Meghan Markle's exact amazing skin.

Also also fact: We can still try to get close by mimicking certain aspects of the Duchess of Sussex's skin care routine.

If you want to go for the "also also" solution, you can try Japanese beauty brand TATCHA's Foaming Enzyme Powder, which just happens to be one of Meghan's favorite beauty staples.

The exfoliant, described by TATCHA as, "a water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese Rice Bran that transforms to a creamy foam for smooth, polished skin with a healthy glow," goes for $65 a jar.

$65, Sephora BUY IT TATCHA

And just in case you were worried that maybe TATCHA's Foaming Enzyme Powder was just a pre-royal favorite of Meghan's and that she's since abandoned it for something even fancier, it's worth noting that the exfoliant was reportedly included in the gift bags that Meghan gave to guests at her baby shower earlier this year. So, yeah, she still loves it.

According to People, the bags (which were themselves leather totes from Cuyana, which run between $175 and $215) were filled with Meghan's favorite products, including Jo Malone Green Tomato Leaf Candle, Susanne Kaufmann Body Butter, products from Honest Beauty and Rodin, and of course TATCHA Rice Enzyme Powder.

