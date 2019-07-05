Zendaya's Copper Curls And Golden Goddess Dress Will Give You Life

Zendaya attended the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 19/20 show in Rome on Friday evening.





The Spider-Man: Far From Home star looked incredible in a gold long sleeved mini dress, styled with strappy metallic heels and her newest hair color—a warm shade of copper through the lengths of her curls.





Zendaya has been wearing the summer shade for a while now, but has previously showcased it in curled waves and straight styles.

Last month, Zendaya proved yet again that there is in fact no look in existence that she cannot pull off with perfection, when she arrived in London to promote her new movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, with bright red hair. Having only just debuted blonde bangs a couple weeks earlier, the red was a totally unexpected transformation for the 22-year-old star.

She later took to Twitter to explain that nope, she wasn’t appearing in The Little Mermaid live action remake, but she was paying tribute to her Spider-Man self, Mary Jane Watson, known for being a redhead.

She also added that the dye was semi-permanent, but it looks as though the warmer side of life has tempted Daya to stick around for a little while longer. On Friday evening, the actress touched down in Rome for the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 19/20 show and casually turned the Coliseum into her very own catwalk. As one does.

Still rocking that gorgeous tone of copper (although now worn with a stretched darker root), Zendaya showcased full, brushed out curls for the night. So far, we’ve only seen this color combo on her in sleek, straight form, or in slicked back waves but now it's definitely reached it's fully evolved, thriving potential and looks incredible.

It’s a super glamorous look with a distinct disco vibe—especially when paired with her awesome golden mini dress. The dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves and a wrapped waist, styled simply with statement earrings and strappy metallic heels.

Zendaya’s not the only star proving that copper is the only shade to go for in beauty this summer. She and Kiernan Shipka are both making a case for 'warmer months, warmer color'—subtle, yet still enough to freshen things up and create a whole new look. Solange, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra have all been spotted incorporating a splash of copper into their everyday makeup looks, too.

When in doubt, copy Zendaya. In all aspects of life, to be honest.

