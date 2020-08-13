Today's Top Stories
It's Official: Lauren Conrad Beauty Is Here

"I wanted our approach to be as eco-friendly as possible," Conrad says.

By Chelsea Hall
lauren conrad
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
  • It's official: Lauren Conrad just launched a beauty brand.
  • Lauren Conrad Beauty is a clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, vegan, and cruelty-free brand.
  • The brand launched this week with a makeup drop; it also has skincare products in the works.

    The newest addition to the beauty biz is none other than Lauren Conrad. On Wednesday, Conrad launched her self-titled makeup line, Lauren Conrad Beauty. The brand's first drop includes a lip + cheek tint, a liquid eyeliner, a matte lipstick, a liquid highlighter, and a lip gloss, all made from clean ingredients and stored in eco-friendly packaging.

    "I’m very excited to announce @laurenconradbeauty! This collection has been years in the making, and now I can FINALLY share it with everyone! @laurenconradbeauty products are clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and vegan—and the first collection is available today at LaurenConradBeauty.com," Conrad captioned her post about the news.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan, Conrad spoke about the inspiration behind the brand. "Lauren Conrad Beauty was born from my desire for eco-friendly beauty products with clean ingredients that make you look great and feel confident," explained Conrad. "Because we were starting from the beginning and we had a lot of time to design the line, I wanted our approach to be as eco-friendly as possible," Conrad told Cosmo.

    Makeup products are just the beginning for Lauren Conrad Beauty, she says; the brand is also gearing up to launch skincare. "We’ll be launching a cleanser, a toner mist, and a vitamin C oil," said Conrad.

