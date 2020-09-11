Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

A trip to Tokyo for a Dior fashion show. A fateful shopping excursion that led Kristen Noel Crawley to a massive wall of lip masks. The spark of an idea: lip-shaped, all-natural collagen masks. From there, KNC Beauty was born. What started with a single, selfie-worthy lip mask has since grown to a beloved skincare range that includes eye and full-face masks, as well as lip scrubs and balms. And Crawley isn't stopping there. Earlier this year, the LA-based entrepreneur took her influence to even greater heights with the launch of KNC School of Beauty to help fellow Black female entrepreneurs navigate the beauty industry and successfully grow their businesses. Here, her version of getting it done in 24 hours.

Rise and Shine

I usually wake up between 8 and 9 a.m. First thing I do is drink a glass of spring water followed by a glass of cold-pressed juice, then I make my morning coffee.

Morning Maintenance

Depending on the day [my routine] can range from no time at all to an hour and 30 if I’m really planning to go all in.

Skincare: I usually follow the same recipe, which is a double cleansing, double moisturizing process. I love to use the Summer Fridays Super Amino Cleanser followed by the Clé de Peau Foam Cleanser. Next is the Royal Fern toner, then I use Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum and the Dior Capture Totale Cream. Lastly, I use the La Mer Genaissance Eye Cream and a bit of my Supa Balm in OG Rose on my lips to top it off.

Hair: I’m not great at doing my hair so I try to have it professionally done as much as possible so that I can just get up and go. I love to be able to just brush my hair and walk out the door.

Signature Beauty Look

Glowy skin and a pop of color on my eyes, be it a bright orange, winged eyeliner or a purple smoky eye.

Power Start

Fresh-pressed juice, always. And I love a scrambled egg with toast and avocado topped with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil. So good!

Fitness Routine

I’ve never really had a ton of time to work out, but since quarantine I’ve been able to take regular sunset walks with my husband around the neighborhood. It allows us to catch up on each other’s days while still connecting with nature.

Self-Care Ritual

Running a bath, dropping in a big spoonful of Laura Mercier Fresh Fig Honey Bath, pouring a glass of Malbec, and watching a good silly comedy on Netflix.

Signature Scent

Thé Cachemire by Dior Parfums

Worth It

The Profound RF that I get from Dr. Ben Talei’s office. It’s a nonsurgical radio frequency treatment that tightens the skin and stimulates the production of hyaluronic acid, new collagen, and elastin.

Chic-but-Cheap Fave

The KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask!

Beauty Icon

Lil' Kim in the '90s.

Business Icon

Madam CJ Walker

Best Advice

No matter what, believe in yourself and just keep going because you will see progress and meet those little accomplishments along the way.

Hidden Talent

Expert Scrapbooker

Backup Career

Interior Designer

Wind-Down Routine

Depending on my mood, it can range from ten minutes to an hour and a half. Some nights I do a full facial routine which includes steaming, extractions, exfoliating, masking, and moisturizing. I usually put my hair up before bed and wash everything off my face with the same process I use in the morning.

Bedside Essentials

Supa Balm in OG Rose to keep my lips hydrated, a big cup of spring water, and a sleeping silk eye mask from Morgan Lane.

Lights Out

11:00 p.m.

