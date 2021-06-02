Let's be honest: None of us are immune to the cultural influence of TikTok trends. The infamous feta pasta took over our kitchens and caused a national feta shortage, the just-dropped Olivia Rodrigo album blaring from our AirPods has regressed us all back to lovesick high schoolers, and now, our hair is being sent backwards a few decades in the metaphorical beauty DeLorean. The algorithm has been filling my feed with curtain bangs, Farrah Fawcett-esque flips, gorgeous afros, and massive, fluffed-up volume, which means it's undeniable: the '70s are back, baby.



Beauty is cyclical, and we tend to see trends from the past crop up depending on the season. But why now? Why are we in the mood to blast the oldies and get groovy with our strands? David Cotteblanche, hairstylist at Fekkai Soho, believes it's a sign of the times.

"The '70s is all about the music: Disco, rock and music festivals," he says. "After COVID-19 lockdowns, people want to go all out with their hair, makeup, and dressing. They want to go big!" Here, he tells us how to get the looks.

Curtain Bangs

Wondering how to achieve the big, swoopy bangs donned by '70s Hollywood stars and high schoolers alike? "Start with a blow dryer and brush," says Cotteblanche. After washing your hair with shampoo and conditioner, use your fingers to flatten from the roots and pull straight down as you blow-dry. Once the hair is fully dry, use a comb down the middle of your scalp to create a center part. Then, use a 1-inch ceramic curling or iron brush to bend the tips of of the bangs outward.

Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush $149.00 at ulta.com

The Fawcett Flip

"Farrah Fawcett had a big wavy look, with her curls curling away from the face," Cotteblanche says. The best way to achieve this look is with a 2-inch curling iron, he adds. Make a middle part, then set your hair in hot rollers facing the back all over your head. After the rollers have cooled, remove them and brush the hair back and shake the curls loose. Use a texturizing spray and hairspray to help the waves keep their body and shape.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Premium Oval Brush $50.00 at dermstore.com

Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizer Spray $12.00 at ulta.com

Rocker Waves

(Image credit: Paul Natkin)

If Stevie Nicks would rock it, so would we. "This look is about cropped layers and creating tons of texture," notes Cotteblanche. After washing your hair, air dry it while periodically flip your hair upside down for maximum lift at the root. Once it's dry, use a 1/5 to 2 inch curling iron to curl the top strands backwards and the sides frontwards for a mixture of textures. Finish off with a dry texturizing spray, and go forth and head bang.

Kristin Ess Hair Sea Salt Air Dry Mousse $14.00 at ulta.com