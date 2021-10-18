Odds are, you clean your face the old-fashioned way: with soap, water, and your hands. Maybe you dabble in oil cleansers that require a muslin cloth. But the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush is a great reason to abandon the old-fashioned way altogether. And there has not been a better time to buy it, because it's currently on major sale as a part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event.

FOREO LUNA mini 2 Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush $119.00 at Amazon.com

The silicone brush cleans your face thanks to up to 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations and eight different intensity levels that work hard to remove more than 99 percent of dirt, oil, and grime from your skin after a long day. It even promises to clean your skin—and make it look way more glowy—in only one minute.

If you've never used a FOREO before, here's a quick breakdown of how it works: After dampening your skin and applying your favorite cleanser, move the brush in circular upward motions for one minute. Then simply wash it off and go on with the rest of your skincare routine. And better yet, one full charge grants you up to 300 uses, so you don't have to worry about the battery dying on you mid-wash.

The soft bristles are designed for every single different skin type—including those of us with sensitive skin!—so you can wash your face without worrying about unwanted irritation. I personally find that using it once or twice a week as a deep-cleaning tool personally works best for my skin, but other reviewers on Amazon swear by it for nightly use.

With nearly five thousand five-star reviews, the LUNA Mini 2 has become something of a cult-favorite product over the years. "My skin has never looked better," raves one reviewer. "I haven’t had any breakouts in weeks, the texture of my skin is the smoothest it’s been in years."