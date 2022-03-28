Copy Alana Haim's '70s-Inspired Wavy Hair From the 2022 Oscars

First of all, have you seen Licorice Pizza? If you haven't, I implore you to go. I saw it twice in two weeks, because I'm a giant nerd.

But this isn't about me, this is about Alana Haim, star of said movie—specifically Alana Haim's beautifully understated Oscars 2022 hair look.

(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)

Lucky for you, I have all the deets on how to copy the look, courtesy of celeb stylist Mara Roszak.

"Alana wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress and it felt slightly '70s, a little bit disco, so I wanted to keep the hair feeling cool and casual with a '70s touch and a little bit of volume and movement," Roszak says.

ICYMI, Licorice Pizza is set in the 1970, making the whole thing extra fitting. As for the Vuitton dress in question, it was a mermaid-like, pearly white, scaly affair with long sleeves, a boat neck, a cinched waist and a full-length scalloped skirt. Drea-my.

(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)

Here's the step-by-step from Roszak:

"Prior to any styling I used the Wella Professionals Elements Renewing Shampoo and Conditioner since it’s gentle and makes the hair look and feel healthy, leaving a great base to start styling," she says.

"To prep the hair, I started by applying Roz St. Lucia Styling Oil [Roz is Roszak's own haircare line] to Alana's damp hair from mid-lengths through the ends.

"I then applied the Wella EIMI Root Shoot Precise Root Mousse to give her hair that nice volume.

"Next, I blew her hair dry with a round brush, and once thoroughly dry, I set it in velcro rollers.

"Then, I used the L'Oréal STEAMPOD Flat Iron & Styler to create a smooth base while using a 1.5" curling iron to wave the ends of her hair.

"Finally, to finish the look I used the Wella Professionals EIMI Stay Firm Workable Finishing Hairspray to create a bit of texture and movement."

(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)

