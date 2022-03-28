Copy Alana Haim's '70s-Inspired Wavy Hair From the 2022 Oscars

The softest look.

Alana Haim attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

First of all, have you seen Licorice Pizza? If you haven't, I implore you to go. I saw it twice in two weeks, because I'm a giant nerd.

But this isn't about me, this is about Alana Haim, star of said movie—specifically Alana Haim's beautifully understated Oscars 2022 hair look.

Alana Haim attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)

Lucky for you, I have all the deets on how to copy the look, courtesy of celeb stylist Mara Roszak.

"Alana wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress and it felt slightly '70s, a little bit disco, so I wanted to keep the hair feeling cool and casual with a '70s touch and a little bit of volume and movement," Roszak says.

ICYMI, Licorice Pizza is set in the 1970, making the whole thing extra fitting. As for the Vuitton dress in question, it was a mermaid-like, pearly white, scaly affair with long sleeves, a boat neck, a cinched waist and a full-length scalloped skirt. Drea-my.

Alana Haim attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)

Here's the step-by-step from Roszak:

"Prior to any styling I used the Wella Professionals Elements Renewing Shampoo and Conditioner since it’s gentle and makes the hair look and feel healthy, leaving a great base to start styling," she says.

"To prep the hair, I started by applying Roz St. Lucia Styling Oil [Roz is Roszak's own haircare line] to Alana's damp hair from mid-lengths through the ends.

"I then applied the Wella EIMI Root Shoot Precise Root Mousse to give her hair that nice volume.

"Next, I blew her hair dry with a round brush, and once thoroughly dry, I set it in velcro rollers.

"Then, I used the L'Oréal STEAMPOD Flat Iron & Styler to create a smooth base while using a 1.5" curling iron to wave the ends of her hair.

"Finally, to finish the look I used the Wella Professionals EIMI Stay Firm Workable Finishing Hairspray to create a bit of texture and movement."

Alana Haim attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston)

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

