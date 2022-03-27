How Zendaya Achieved a Soft Updo for the 2022 Oscars

Zendaya is known to shut down a red carpet with killer looks, and the 2022 Oscars proved to be no different. The Spider-Man and Euphoria star wore a soft updo for the biggest night in film, proving that it’s a timeless Hollywood hairstyle.

“This look suits Zendaya because it accentuates her gorgeous neckline, shows off her stunning features and complements her gown,” says celebrity hairstylist, Antoinette Hill.

Hill says she created the stunning look in six easy steps:

First, Hill prepped Zendaya’s hair by adding 18 inch Hidden Crown clip-ins throughout her hair. Next, she created a bit of dimension using Joico’s BlondeLife Powder Lightener, combining two formulas to achieve the perfect shade. Then, Hill applied TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist at the root of Zendaya’s hair for extra volume.

To create volume at the crown of Zendaya’s head, Hill used the T3 AireBrush Duo with the round brush attachment, adding TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum throughout for smoothness and shine. Next, Hill added three Hidden Crown clip-ins to the back of the hair, securing it with soft elastic bands and hair pins. As a final step, Hill sprayed her hair with TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray for long-lasting lift and hold.

If you’re looking to create this showstopper look at home, don’t be afraid, it’s easier than it looks. “Recreating Zendaya's hair look at home is easy,” says Hill. “It's all about having the right products, like a great volumizing hair spray and a user-friendly hot tools. It’s also important to loosely place the hair between the middle and the back of the head. Then you just have to sneak a few shorter strands out around the perimeter to add softness around the face.”

There's no doubt this look is one of our favorites, but this isn't the first time the duo worked together to create magic. Last year, Hill helped Zendaya debut jumbo box braids at the CFDA Awards. And, over the weekend, Hill gave Zendaya soft natural curls at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles. We're full of anticipation for what the Oscars 2022 will bring, but for now, it's clear that Zendaya's hair is the real winner of the evening.