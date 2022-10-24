Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While shopping is fun year-round, there are a few times of the year when it really counts to pick up some new beauty products. And while Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale just ended, the retailer is back with yet another amazing slew of deals as part of its Beauty Haul event. (opens in new tab) The sale includes thousands of products, and will run from October 24 until November 6. I’m of the personal opinion that it’s best to buy once-pricey haircare products while they're on sale, and with that in mind, I’ve broken down the best haircare and hair product deals included in the sale.

These deals are organized into a few easy-to-shop categories below, such as the best hot tools that are on sale, the best gift sets in the sale, and all of the best shampoos and conditioners that are discounted. Plus, a few of the tools below have been vetted by our team of experts and are backed by tons of glowing five-star reviews. Consider this your destination to shop the best hair dryers, the best blow dryer brushes, and the best curling irons on the market (for a discount!)

Ahead, shop details from brands like IGK, R+Co, INFINITYPRO by CONAIR, and Revlon. Many of the products are also priced at under $50, but I’ve marked the products that retail for above that price for your best browsing experience. Happy shopping—your hair is going to look great, I promise.

(opens in new tab) INFINITIPRO by CONAIR Cool Air Curler $32 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This top-rated 1.5-inch curling iron from INFINITIPRO by Conair blows cool air to set the curls as you go, making them last longer. It’s designed to create loose curls, so it’s great for second-day hair to boost the look of your blowout or give you pretty waves in a flash. It has three heat settings and the cold air feature only turns on once your desired heat is reached on the device, but it can be turned off entirely with a click of a button. One reviewer noted that it curls her fine hair like nothing else, and while it takes some getting used to, the final result is stunning.

Pros: Cools curls as it curls; Top-rated. Cons: Only has three heat settings; Some reviewers say that the barrel pulls on your hair; Some reviewers say there is a learning curve.

(opens in new tab) CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $68.99 (opens in new tab) at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) $86.99 (opens in new tab) at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) More than 19,000 five-star Amazon reviews can’t lie—this styling tool from REVLON is next-level good. The device, which draws hair into the styler, heats it into a curl, and then releases it to create perfect waves and curls, has rightfully won the internet over thanks to its three heat settings and three coordinating timers—Low at 15 seconds for fine hair, Medium heat for 17 seconds for medium hair, and high heat at 19 seconds for coarse hair—as well as the fact that it automatically turns off after one hour.

Pros: Has three dedicated heat settings for each hair type; Light to hold; Cons: Costs more than $50; Some reviewers say it's hard to use on the back of your head; Some reviewers say it's not great for thick hair.

(opens in new tab) INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Blow dryer brushes have been taking the haircare world by storm over the last two years, and this purple one from INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR deserves a spot on in your collection if you’re just getting started using the tool. It detangles your hair as it applies heat, which means that you don’t have to run the hot brush over the desired section multiple times. “I have never been this happy with any other haircare anything,” wrote one glowing five-star review.

Pros: Costs less than $50; Top-rated. Cons: Some reviewers say it has too wide of a handle; Works best to style damp hair rather than wet hair.

(opens in new tab) BaBylissPRO Watt Turbo Hair Dryer $72 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Another Amazon sale, another amazing blow dryer worth investing your money in. This under-$100, bright red option from BaBylissPRO is simple but effective and has garnered nearly 100 five-star ratings because it’s so good. With 6 heat settings, it’s designed to be quieter and lighter than others on the market. “My hair usually takes forever to dry, but this hairdryer has cut the time in half,” wrote one reviewer. “The most important thing is my hair never looks damaged!!!!”

Pros: Has 6 heat settings; Quieter than other models; Lighter than other models. Cons: Costs more than $50.

Shop The Best Shampoos & Conditioners

(opens in new tab) Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo & Conditioner $21 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Brighten and refresh the look of your blonde hair this winter season thanks to this purple shampoo and conditioner set from Clairol. This under-$30 duo from the iconic haircare brand instantly fights dullness and brassiness that naturally pops up after a trip to the salon. It’s also great on gray, silver, and light blonde hair, and will boost the look of highlights or all-over color.

Pros: Costs less than $50; Brightens the look of highlights. Cons: Better for just blonde hair; Large size;

(opens in new tab) DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence Zero Lather Cleanser For Ultra-Rich Moisture $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This cleanser is designed for medium-to-coarse curls that are on the dryer side because it fights frizz and adds moisture to your hair after just one wash. But don’t just take it from me—this small-but-mighty product from DevaCurl has garnered almost three hundred five-star reviews on Amazon. “I have very dry hair—baby-fine and wavy-curly,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This shampoo does such a great job in cleansing, volumizing, and moisturizing without weighing down the curls. In fact, it encourages them.”

Pros: Costs less than $50; Paraben-free formula; Sulfate-free formula; Fast-acting. Cons: Small size.

(opens in new tab) OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo + Conditioner $21 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Marie Claire editors have long declared their love for this $20 shampoo and conditioner set from OGX, so consider it expert-approved. It’s formulated with biotin and vitamin B7 to strengthen hair from the inside out and leave it looking and feeling its best. The nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon are chock-full of users that say that it makes their hair feel silky-smooth and shiny, with one saying that it “left my hair very soft tangle free.”

Pros: Costs less than $50; Editor-approved; Top-rated; Adds softness. Cons: Some reviewers said the products didn't make their hair feel or look fuller.

(opens in new tab) DevaCurl Buildup Buster Gentle Clarifying Cleanser $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want to clarify your hair without stripping it, pick up this cleanser from DevaCurl. It’s gentle yet effective, giving curls their spring back. It was also co-developed by a dermatologist and is free of SLS/SLES sulfates, silicones, and parabens. Like many clarifying shampoo products, this one has a tendency to leave hair feeling dry if you don’t couple it with a super-hydrating conditioner product in the shower. The reviewers also note that it’s not a sudsy product, but that it gets the job done.

Pros: Is gentle on hair; Reviewers say you don't need a lot of product for it to work. Cons: Costs over $50.

(opens in new tab) L'Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step In-Shower Toning Hair Gloss, Neutralizes Brass, Conditions & Boosts Shine, Silver, 4 Ounce $12 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Using a hair gloss is a great way to rejuvenate your hair color in between pricey visits to the salon, and this affordable one from classic brand L’Oreal Paris does the trick for under $15, so you need to shop it now in colors ranging across the color spectrum including silver and dark brown. Reviewers say that the final result is subtle but noticeable, so it’s great if you need a quick fix ahead of an event or special occasion.

Pros: Costs less than $50; Top-rated; Easy-to-use. Cons: Has a chemical smell.

(opens in new tab) Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush, Aqua - Exclusive Ultra-soft IntelliFlex Bristles - Natural Boar Bristles Leave Hair Shiny And Smooth For All Hair Types - For Women, Men, Wet And Dry Hair $8 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $30 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $41 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) Be honest: when was the last time you bought a new hair brush? If you’re like me, you’ve probably been using the same one for years. This one from Wet Brush is a great (and affordable!) way to update your routine this winter. Better than the fact that it’s priced at under $10, this brush is actually designed to be used on either wet or dry hair, as the name might suggest. Shop it now in this teal color, or in 12 other hues and prints.

Pros: Costs less than $50; Can be used on either wet or dry hair; Comes in several colors and prints; Top-rated. Cons: Has short bristles; Some reviewers says the brush itself isn't durable.

(opens in new tab) R+Co BLEU Vapor Lotion to Powder Dry Shampoo, 3 Fl Oz (Pack of 1) $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Just as important as finding a great shampoo and conditioner is finding a great dry shampoo that will keep your hair refreshed in between washes. Yes, this one from hairdresser-approved brand R+Co is pricey at $58, but it’s worth it (trust me—I’ve used it). The unique cream-to-powder formula comes with a learning curve, but the results are great. The only cons? The scent is stronger than others. Plus, if you use too much on dark hair, you may end up with white residue.

Pros: Cruelty-free; Vegan formula. Cons: Costs over $50; Can leave white residue behind; Has a strong smell.

Best Hair Product Sets

(opens in new tab) IGK Brighter Days Ahead Set $85 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Massive sales are a great time to pick up a set to test a few products from the same brand. This set from IGK includes everything you need to revive the look of your blonde hair this winter, especially considering it’s about to get too cold to go t o the salon on a regular basis. It includes the Blonde Pop Toning Shampoo and Conditioner, the Expensive GK EXPENSIVE Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat (a personal favorite) and the L.A. Blonde Purple Toning Leave-In Treatment Spray.

Pros: Includes full-size products Cons: Best for blonde or light hair; Costs over $50.