I’m a strategic shopper. I plan purchases and die for a discount. That being said, Amazon Prime Day is my version of the Super Bowl—it’s go time. While I’ll definitely be looking into the best fashion deals and scooping up some fabulously priced candles, I’ve decided to set my sights on one big ticket item in the beauty space: blow dryers. Hair dryers can have pretty steep price tags, so with cult-favorite brands like GHD, DryBar, and CHI offering insane discounts (I’m talking 30 percent off, you guys), there’s no better time to stock up.

With everything from standard blow dryers that are ideal for a DIY blowout to heated round brushes that double as a styling tool, there are so many options (!!!) to choose from. Hair brands have slashed the prices on their best sellers in honor of Amazon Prime Day. So if you, like me, want to figure out exactly what’s going to be added to your cart, read ahead. And make sure to keep checking back, because this list will be updated in real time to reflect the best and most accurate sales out there.

GHD

In no world can you go wrong with a GHD purchase. Their hot tools get gold stars across the board, are staples for celebrity stylists (Justine Marjan is a major fan), and have a heat cap to keep hair in a healthy state. For Prime Day, they’ve decided to offer up to 30 percent off select items—including their Helios Professional Hair Dryer in the color Plum. The design is extremely lightweight, which makes it ideal for traveling, and super powerful, so your head will be dry in no time. If you’re itching to add another hot tool to your cart, we recommend the Unplugged Styler. It’s perfect for on-the-go touch ups.

Drybar

Drybar is offering one of the best bargains out there: They’re giving 30 percent off a handful of tools, ranging from straightening brushes to styling irons. The hot tool that caught my eye? The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush, which is one of my all time favorites for fast and efficient styling. The brush has the heat of a blow dryer and the shape of a round brush, so you can create a bouncy blowout, loose curls, or next-level volume. If you’re looking for a more classic hair dryer, the Buttercup is the way to go.

CHI

Not only is CHI offering 20 percent off a decent chunk of their styling tools (including the viral TikTok Spin N Curl!), but they’ve also slashed prices on their hair dryers. The Rocket Hair Dryer is currently 27 percent off, so add it to your cart, ASAP. The ceramic composition means it will heat up faster and dry hair quicker than other options. If you’re not convinced, just take a scroll through the product’s 1,200 reviews. The Series Advanced Ionic Compact Hair Dryer is also one to keep in mind—it’s great for weekend getaways.

Revlon

Trust me: The One Step Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer is worth allllll the hype. Whether you have curtain bangs that need a little extra oomph, flat hair that requires a lift at the root, or just want to perpetually look like you’ve had a salon blowout, this tool is the way to go. And the current price can’t be beat—it’s under $50. Given the amazing discounts, you might also want to consider getting a traditional blow dryer to do a rough dry before styling.

Conair

There’s nothing quite as enticing as a two-in-one tool. Well, except for a two-in-one tool with a discount. Enter the Infiniti Pro By Conair Pro Hair Dryer With Ceramic Technology. It has a standard sleek styler attachment as well as a diffuser for curls and waves. Conair is also running a great deal on the Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, which is ideal for taming frizz and giving a sleek, smooth finish.

With a diffuser and concentrator attachment, and six different heat and speed settings, the Pro Signature Ionic Ceramic Dryer is a great go-to for just about every hair type and texture. It raked up over 4,200 five star reviews, with one person calling the tool the “best hair dryer I’ve ever owned.” With a 12 percent discount, now is the time to hit the “add to cart” button. The brand also has other blow dryers on sale that come with pick attachments for straightening.

Sultra

I’m a longtime fan of the brand’s curling wands, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the ~very~ discounted Thermalite Dryer Brush made it on my list. It looks and functions like the Dyson Airwrap thanks to its dryer and smoothing brush attachments. The VoluStyle Heated Brush is also on a super sale (35 percent off to be exact), so make sure to check it out too!

BaByLiss Pro

With a handful of hair dryers on sale, you’re bound to find a great deal with BaByLiss Pro on Prime Day. The brand is known for its quick drying capabilities and frizz fighting powers, so you can’t go wrong with your purchase.