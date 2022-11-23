Aubrey Plaza Channels Marilyn Monroe With Dramatic Hair Transformation

I didn't think Aubrey Plaza could get any more beautiful, and yet, here she is with her brand new blonde hair.
The naturally brunette actress debuted her new hair color, which I'm just now learning is being dubbed "uptown blonde," during a recent appearance at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
Plaza channeled classic Hollywood glamour—the vibes are everything from Marilyn Monroe to Kate Winslet—in a halter, backless, plunging black gown with a high leg slit, paired with black heeled sandals and silver-toned jewelry.
As for her blonde hair, she wore it in a tight, side-parted updo, which looks like it required an entire can of hairspray (or at least it would if someone tried to do it on my ridiculous hair).
Even the Parks and Recreation star's makeup look was inspired by old Hollywood, with a thin, well defined brow, thick eyeliner, long lashes, a bold red lip (and matching nails), and a touch of pink blush.
Plaza attended the event as the star of Emily the Criminal, which was released this past August.
Posting photos from the event on Instagram, Plaza wrote, "Last night at @theacademy Governors Awards… so honored to attend and to represent my little indie that could! @emilythecriminal"
Her famous friends did what all best friends should: raved about her flawless look.
"!!!," Dan Levy wrote, evocatively.
"blonde looks good on you!" commented Tess Sanchez, a casting director and wife to Max Greenfield.
Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Giles was pretty much lost for words, saying simply, "Oh my GOD Aubrey," which is about right, IMO.
