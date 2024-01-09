Auli'i Cravalho's Buzzcut Was Pretty in Pink (and Pearls) at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere

On Mondays, Auli'i Cravalho wears pink. Actually, since she dyed her hair, she's technically wearing the shade every day—but this Monday was special! It marked the New York premiere of Mean Girls and the singer had major glam, complete with an array of tiny pearls, to complete the bubblegum buzzcut.

Walking the red carpet on Monday, January 8, Cravalho—who plays Janice Ian in the new musical—wore a black satin gown from Ferragamo. Paired with her pink hair and makeup, the look echoed the movie's quintessential color scheme (which her costars also rocked for the night).

The pink-and-pearl glam was courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez and makeup artist Kirin Bhatty. Starting from the top, Alvarez slicked down the 23-year-old's short hair, styling the locks in a series of swoops. Along the edges, she applied tiny pearls in little rows. The entire style looked incredibly well-thought out—precision plus punk equals perfection.

The theme continued on Cravalho's face. "Girl meets pearl," wrote Bhatty in an Instagram close-up of the look, which featured winged eyes (the wing itself being a line of pearls), icy pink shadow, and glossy lips. A cluster of gems was also placed above the Hawaii native's right eye, toward the inner corner. The left eye featured a smattering of bling below.

The Moana voice actress first went pink earlier this week, sharing a number of photos of the new shade to her Instagram page. "So you agree… you think I’m really pretty," she wrote in the caption of one of the posts.

"The inspiration for this color came from Auli’i herself! I started doing hair in the NYC punk scene in 2013 which gave me a strong foundation in alt hair colors," shared the colorist who tackled the hue, Elyssa Oliver. "At my collectively run queer salon, Saturn Sixteen, we believe hair should reflect the individual, not just a trend. For Auli’i, I created a custom blend using Pravana colors for a pearlescent effect."

Pink, pearly, and really pretty.