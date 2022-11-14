Every month brings new beauty launches, and every month the beauty-lover in me manages to be just as excited. Kid in a candy shop vibes, if you will. But November—November really gets me going. It’s the one month out of the year fueled by pure beauty adrenaline. Limited-edition shades, never-to-be-seen-again gift sets, and holiday party-approved hair, makeup, skincare, and fragrance pop on the radar for just a few weeks' time and it’s an act-fast-or-you’ll-miss-it game. Of course, not everything is fleeting. This month also saw a handful of new launches and category expansions from brands like Ellis Brooklyn, Biologique Recherche, Naturium, and more.

Naturally, I—along with the rest of the Marie Claire team—discovered some new favorites during the endless hours in the beauty closet. We swatched eyeshadow palettes like our lives depended on it, we tested hydrating, winter-appropriate skincare, and we spritzed on new signature scents. Ahead, we’re professing our love for some new products so you can be just as obsessed with ‘em as we are.

The Best New Sunscreen Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 $22 at Naturium (opens in new tab) “Like any good beauty editor, I take my sunscreen very seriously. So I promise you there’s not an iota of exaggeration when I say that this formula blew me away. It offers chemical protection that measures up to the highest K-Beauty standards (peep the PA++++ certification), is going to protect from UVA and UVB rays (obviously), and also shield your skin from the damaging effects of blue light. The creamy texture is extremely elegant, leaves a gorgeous, glowy sheen on the skin, and doubles as a makeup primer.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Fragrance Set Le Labo Eau De Parfum Discovery Set $65 at Le Labo (opens in new tab) “Admittedly, I am a bit challenged regarding anything beauty (I'm still learning how to apply eyeliner without causing ocular damage). However, I do know a thing or two about fragrances—especially that Le Labo is the creme de la creme of the scent world. So when I caught wind of the brand's newly-launched Eau De Parfum Discovery Set, which contains six of its most beloved fragrances, I knew it was a beauty investment worth my time and money. In miniature 5ml bottles, you can sample cult-favorite scents like Santal 33 and Rose 31 before committing to the full-size option, which makes it the perfect set for someone like me, a budding perfume connoisseur.” — Emma Childs, Style Editor

The Best New Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Stila Stay All Day ArtiStix Graphic Liner $22 at Ulta (opens in new tab) “We all know and love Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Liner, but the brand just released a line of graphic liners this fall that have become my new obsession. The Stay All Day ArtiStix Graphic Liner comes in 12 shimmery shades that cover every color of the rainbow. The creamy liners are super pigmented, can be smudged into eyeshadow, and do not budge in the slightest. I personally love to use shade Ballet as a highlighter for the inner corners of my eyes.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Candle (opens in new tab) Glossier Home Duo $80 at Glossier (opens in new tab) “Glossier superfans, this candle set is for you. The brand's two most iconic scents (The Glossier "You" fragrance and Orange Neroli) have now been melted down into a candle duo that's perfect for gifting. Now your entire home can smell like the best-ever Glossier-inspired bath.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Hair Accessory (opens in new tab) The Sleepy Tie $30 at The Sleepy Tie (opens in new tab) “The viral TikTok hair accessory launched two wintry colors (The Cloud Sleepy Tie, an elegant snow white, and the Eve Sleepy Tie, a hunter green and rich red) to help bring some holiday cheer into your hairstyling routine. The website’s how-to video provides simple instructions for how to use the tie which helps keep salon or home-styled hair intact overnight—sans the repetitive use of heat and sans hair creases that other scrunchies might leave behind. It was designed for all hair types and textures, but when it comes to length, two to three inches past the shoulder or longer is best. It’s a bit tricky at first. But once you get it right, the cruelty-free, high-quality satin tie is a time saver and value extender for those who love a routine salon blowout. And it's a perfect stocking stuffer!” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Eyeshadow (opens in new tab) Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick $26 at Thrive Causemetics (opens in new tab) “Two of my obsessions have come together with this launch: Thrive Causemetics (cruelty-free! affordable! and work!), and creamy eyeshadow sticks (I am simply not very good at applying eyeshadow). For the holiday season, Thrive introduced three new shimmery, holiday-friendly shades: a metallic cranberry, a cool brown, and a dark brown shimmer. I'm sold.” — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Best New Lipstick (opens in new tab) Chantecaille Pink Opal Lip Cristal $50 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) “I live for Chantecaille’s limited-edition releases. Their special Summer-time bronzer is my go-to and I’m honestly not sure what I’m going to do when it’s gone. Now, I share the same kind of love for this limited-edition holiday lippie. At first I didn’t want to use it for fear of messing up its gorgeous-ness (a moment for the sparkles, you guys). But once I *finally* gave it a swipe, I couldn’t stop reaching for it. The shimmer is stunning. The texture is creamy. And the shade is gorgeous.” — SH

The Best New Serum Biologique Recherche Collagéne Originel Redensifying Face Serum $87 at Rescue Spa (opens in new tab) “Biologique Recherche is the cult-favorite. P50 and Masque Vivant are pretty much responsible for the majority of Hollywood’s perfect skin. But the newest addition to the range, which has been in development for years and years, is quickly going to reach holy grail status. It’s a collagen serum that’s intent on reducing the appearance of wrinkles. But take it from the doctor behind the formula—it’s not exclusively for mature skin types. It can help strengthen anyones skin and create a plumper, more radiant complexion.” — SH

The Best New Face Palette (opens in new tab) Motives Cosmetics Amber x Motives Essential Collection $80 at Motives Cosmetics (opens in new tab) “Motives is usually known for its vibrant and rich color cosmetics (just look at its latest collaboration with La La Anthony (opens in new tab)!). But its Amber x Motives Essentials collection is more up my everyday-beauty alley. It just launched its latest 3-in-1 Essential v.2 set complete with eye, lip & cheek, and face palettes. Eyes come with autumnal-hued matte and shimmers; the lip & cheek come with berry and rose-hued creams, and the face palette contains contour and highlights that are ideal for medium to dark tones. Its Essential v.1 palette meanwhile was designed for light to medium. It’s perfect for travel because each palette comes neatly stacked in a book like container, which beats a messy cosmetics bag any day.” — TK

The Best New Holiday Gift Set Cheekbone Beauty Winter Stories Collection $53 at Cheekbone Beauty (opens in new tab) “With Native American Heritage Day in November, I'd like to give kudos to Cheekbone Beauty founder this month and every month for incorporating Indigenous storytelling into her brand. It all results in high quality, safe, and hydrating cosmetics. For the holidays, Cheekbone Beauty launched their limited-edition Winter Stories Collection set (paying homage to winter solstice, when Indigenous people gather and share stories). The set includes the new Starlight Illuminating Primer Stick, a vegan and lightweight primer that can be used under makeup or on its own, as well as a Moonlight Lip Shimmer, a neutral shimmer gloss. Both work together to give the face and lips a lit and moisturized look, no matter how harsh the winter is on your skin.” — TK

The Best New Skincare Set Dr. Rossi Derm MD Skin Renew $209 at Dr. Rossi (opens in new tab) “There’s nothing trickier than figuring out what to gift a guy who has everything. That’s why the second I saw this set, I stocked up on multiple. While it’s by no means a mens-only skincare line, it does place simplicity and efficacy at the forefront, which makes it manageable for people dipping their toe into the skincare world. The trio of products hydrates, firms, and reduces skin sensitivity.” — SH

The Best New Toner (opens in new tab) Biore Clean Detox Toner $6 at Target (opens in new tab) “I’m pretty sensitive, so I don’t typically use a lot of acids in my routine. But when the winter rolls around, I, like clockwork, develop patches of flaky skin around my nose. The product that’s saved me? This glycolic acid toner, which I’ve been using every morning. It gently exfoliates (key word being gently), gets any kind of gunk out of pores, and, most importantly, doesn’t cause irritation. Reason being: The formula is buffered with willow bark extract, which is proven to soothe skin.” — SH

The Best New Luxe Gift (opens in new tab) Vintner's Daughter Limited-Edition Radiance & Renewal Box Set $245 at Vintner's Daughter (opens in new tab) “Both the Vintner’s Daughter skincare products, the essence and the serum, are phenomenal and deliver fabulous results. Asking me to pick a favorite—well, it’s impossible. The Active Botanical Serum has been around for years and will always remain one of my most-used, brightening products. But the newer Active Botanical Essence? It amps up the results that much more. Don’t believe me? Scoop up this gift set to test the power of the duo.” — SH

doTERRA MetaPWR Advantage With Collagen + MNM doTERRA MetaPWR Advantage With Collagen + MNM $112 at doTerra (opens in new tab) “I’m trying to up my water intake—and a little flavoring goes a long way. And, while I originally reached for these to get a little citrus taste, the skin and health benefits left me hooked. It’s fortified with vitamin C and a blend of collagen peptides that leaves my skin feeling more hydrated and plumper from the inside-out.” — SH

The Best New Exfoliator (opens in new tab) DWB Petite Bowe Trio $59 at Bowe Beauty (opens in new tab) “The Dream Skin Bundle, which is complete with the Exfoliation Night Brightening + Resurfacing Serum and the Night Mode Restorative Skin + Sleep Capsules, launched last month—and after trying them over the course of a few weeks, I can confirm that both the topical and oral components are worth the hype. Dr. Bowe, aka the originator of skin cycling, managed to create a multi-acid exfoliating serum that avoids irritation. For the holidays, she’s oh-so graciously decided to launch a mini-sized trio with both products (and a refill!!). It’s the perfect stocking stuffer or travel companion.” — SH

The Best New Nail Product (opens in new tab) Tom Bachik x imPRESS Manicure Holiday Collection You Fancy Huh $9 at imPRESS (opens in new tab) “Painting my own nails is a recipe for disaster and I gave up on that pipe dream a long, long time ago. But running to the nail salon takes time that I don’t necessarily have during the chaotic weeks surrounding the holiday. But low and behold, Tom Bachik, the mastermind nail artist behind J. Lo, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, and more stars, teamed up with imPRESS to create some of the chicest press-ons I’ve ever seen. I’m obsessed with this bejeweled French set.” — SH

The Best New Haircare Maria Nila Vegan Day Box $79 at Maria Nila (opens in new tab) “Maria Nila is hand-down, without a question, my favorite brand for shampoo and conditioner. Their products are hair-changing (!!!). This month, they’re offering a special-edition box complete with eight different products, ranging from masks to heat protectants. Not only is everything inside amazing, but it also supports an even more amazing cause. For every box sold, the brand is donating $100 to The Perfect World Foundation and their work supporting Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Center .” — SH

The Best New Eye Product Tattoo Studio Gel Metallic Pencil Liner $9 at Maybelline (opens in new tab) “My wildly shaky hand rule out a sharp cat eye. It’s simply not an option for me. But, thanks to these new Maybelline eyeliners (specifically the Bronze Glitz shade), I’ve been sporting eyeliner almost every day this month. I’m able to blend and buff my admittedly iffy-looking line into a smoky, intentionally messy look. Plus, the bronze hue makes my blue eyes pop.” — SH