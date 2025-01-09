Unfortunately, I was gifted with thin, flat hair that grows oily within hours of washing, which means the best dry shampoos and I are best buddies. I've tried my fair share of formulas from luxury hair brands and the drugstore alongside plenty of natural dry shampoos. So, as an expert on the subject, I couldn't help but notice that dry shampoos are starting to look different— the latest, and most innovative, formulas on are dry shampoo puffs.

For the uninitiated, these dry shampoo puffs are essentially powdered, non-aerosol formulas that dispense into a puff, which you can easily apply directly to your roots to soak up excess oil and add volume. By using the the puff (or, in similar cases, the brush), you can see exactly where the powder is going—gone are the days of aimless spraying and wasting product.

You can also use the puff to blend the powder seamlessly into your hair, meaning you don't have to waste time massaging the product in. Not only that, but with their compact size, they make for the perfect travel companion in your purse and carry-on. Lastly, I can't forget to mention that these dry shampoos are benzene-free (a known carcinogen), talc-free, and tend to last a lot longer than your average aerosol bottle.

In the last few months, three of my favorite haircare brands—Ceremonia, Briogeo, and Crown Affair—have released or revamped their version of a dry shampoo puff. You know the saying, "Two's a coincidence, and three's a trend?" I'm willing to bet more brands will soon get on board. If you're curious about what makes these little hair helpers so unique, keep scrolling to shop some of the best dry shampoo puffs on the market—I know I'll be trying out a few myself.

Ceremonia Dry Shampoo Powder Pouf for Balanced Scalp $28 at Sephora Arrowroot powder is the game-changing ingredient in this dry shampoo. Unlike silica or talc, arrowroot absorbs oils and is gentle on the scalp, so you won't have to worry about irritation or clogged hair follicles. This dermatologist-tested formula also works to combat itchy, dry, and flaky scalps with soothing celery seed extract.

Briogeo Style + Treat Non-Aerosol & Talc-Free Dry Shampoo Powder Puff $28 at Sephora Briogeo thought of nearly everything with its just-released dry shampoo puff. Its large yet portable puff allows you to use a more even, precise application, so you use less product. It comes in two translucent and tinted shades, so brunettes are covered. And with a formula full of hair-loving ingredients like biotin and copper peptides, hair becomes stronger with every use.

Crown Affair The Refillable Dry Shampoo $42 at Sephora While this formula is technically a compact and a brush, not a puff, its innovative design closely resembles the other dry shampoo puffs on this list, so I'd be remiss not to include it. Like your favorite setting powder, this dry shampoo is thoughtfully designed with a kabuki brush and closeable sifter compact for easy touch-ups and no mess. An award-winning formula of tapioca starch and persimmon powder soaks up oil while adding subtle volume and a just-washed scent.

Kitsch Rice Protein Dry Shampoo Powder $15 at Ulta At just $15, this is a great pick for those on a budget. While you may know Kitsch from its silky hair accessories, I can attest that this formula is top-notch. I keep it on my desk for quick touch-ups throughout the day, but it's also the perfect size to throw in your bag or carry-on. As a brunette, I especially love its dark tint, so the awful white cast is a thing of the past.

The Rootist Talc Free Refillable Dry Shampoo Powder $26 at Sephora In a similar vein to a puff, The Rootist's dry shampoo has a built-in brush for easy on-the-go application. Its magic lies in its proprietary ferment-infused powder, which works to balance your scalp and build stronger hair. Meanwhile, magnesium carbonate soaks up excess oil instantly and over time, so you can pat it in the morning and rest easy knowing your hair will be refreshed all day long.

Violette_FR Frange Puff - Frange Puff $37 at Violette_Fr The (very chic) founder of the French beauty brand Violette_FR was inspired to create her own dry shampoo puff after she got bangs. After washing her hair, she would get halfway through the day before her fringe would fall flat. So what's a beauty brand founder to do? Make her own solution in the form of a portable, mess-free dry shampoo. With tapioca and rice starches, this little puff refreshes volumizes, and soaks up oil, leaving a fresh, clean scent in its trail.