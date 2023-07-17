The new beauty launches never stop coming—and yet, the high-quality makeup, skincare, and hair products that launch still manage to amaze me. Innovation is at an all-time high and formulas are more elegant than ever. In the spirit of summer, brands released plenty of beach day-approved items, including (but by no means limited to) weightless skin tints, refreshing face mists, and stunning sunscreens. There have also been a handful of soon-to-be cult classics that I plan on keeping stocked year round (read: Olaplex’s new Volumizing Blow Dry Mist and Too Faced’s mascara primer).

Testing beauty products has truly been an all-hands-on-deck activity at the Marie Claire offices—and every single staff member has jumped in on the swatching, nail painting, and skincare experimenting action. Here, you’ll find which products yours truly and the rest of the Marie Claire team simply can’t get enough of. If a product made its way onto this list, you can trust it’s a worthwhile purchase.

The Best New Beauty Case Cuyana Travel Beauty Roll $248 at Cuyana "When I travel I try to embrace the phrase: “less is more.” Sure I’d love to have all my lipsticks, toners and serums at the ready, but sometimes it's nice to just bring my favorites—not my entire bathroom counter. Enter Cuyana’s Travel Beauty Roll. It’s made of butter soft Italian leather that’s durable and functional enough to bring on short weekend getaways or week-long jaunts. It has just enough space to store a few must-haves, yet not enough space for all my go-tos. What’s more? The leather lining wipes clean so you’re covered when your favorite lippie melts in your bag. Simply wipe it with a cotton pad and you’re done!" — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Skin Tint Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint $49 at Hourglass “I don’t do full coverage of anything in the summer—if it feels heavy, it’s not coming near my face. Enter, the brand-new Hourglass skin tint, which feels like absolutely nothing on my skin. It borders on tinted moisturizer territory thanks to its profile of uber-hydrating ingredients, but actually delivers a surprising amount of coverage. I’ve been applying it with my fingers and am continuously amazed by how easy it blends into my skin—and in awe of the glow it leaves behind.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Mascara Primer Too Faced Better Than Sex Foreplay Instant Lengthening Lifting Thickening Mascara Primer $29 at Sephora “My lashes tend to stubbornly resist my attempts at curling and volumizing, no matter how many eyelash curlers and novel formulas I use. The only mascara that's come close to making a significant difference in the look of my lashes has been Too Faced's beloved Better than Sex formula, so you can imagine my excitement when I discovered that the brand was releasing a mascara primer, which is aptly called Foreplay. It's made with nourishing argan and grape seed oils, and helps volumize lashes in only ten seconds after application, so that when it comes time to apply the mascara itself, you can rest assured that your once-lowered lashes will begin to rise sky-high.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Best New Outdoor Candle Loewe Geranium Outdoor Candle $240 at Loewe "I love outdoor candles, but the smell of citronella makes my head hurt. That's why this one, filled with geranium essence that reveals rose notes once lit, is my go-to for the season. Scent aside, it also looks super modern next to my wooden patio furniture while I sip cold lemonade." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Split End Serum Kerastase Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Hair Serum $45 at Kerastase "Split ends come at you hard and fast, and if you're ill-prepared they can wreak havoc on your entire hairstyle. To minimize split ends, I like to reach for this serum that's not too runny and loaded with proteins." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Nail Polish Dazzle Dry Coastal Wave $38 at Dazzle Dry “If you know me, you know I’m a *huge* Dazzle Dry fan. Something about the design of the brush makes it the easiest polish to apply. There’s no mess—and it lasts for days. My newest obsession from the line is this stunning blue shade, which is ideal if you’re trying to recreate the blueberry milk nails that have been spotted on Dua Lipa, Sophia Richie, and Sabrina Carpenter.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Hydrator Mist Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist $47 at Charlotte Tilbury “In the summer, I take pride and joy in my beach bag. It’s stocked with all the necessities, including this new Charlotte Tilbury launch which has become my absolute savior on hot, humid days. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which makes it the perfect skin pick-me-up when I’m spending time in the sun. The glow is truly instant (as is to be expected with all Charlotte products) and it gets bonus points in my book for the cooling effect it has on the skin.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Set Emilie Heathe Flamingo Lip and Nail Set at Emilie Heathe “I notoriously love flamingos, to the point that I often tell people that I’m set on having a flamingo-themed birthday party (one of these years, I’ll actually do it). As a result, I was delighted when I discovered that luxury clean beauty brand Emilie Heathe was coming out with a new lip and nail set inspired by this bird’s eye-catching color. The nail polish, whose shade is called Fling, is made with non-toxic oils and antioxidants meant to nourish your nails and help them grow long and strong. Meanwhile, the lip color, Cosmo, is a semi-sheer bright pink shade made with ginseng, camellia tea, and coffee, to soothe skin and prevent fine lines.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Barbie Collab OPI Lacquer OPI X Barbie Collection $12 at Ulta “As mentioned, I'm a sucker for all things Barbie beauty this season, and I love the bright pastel shades—especially, of course, the hot pink—in this OPI x Barbie collection.” —Jenny Hollander, Content Strategy Director

The Best New Moisturizer The Inkey List Supersolutions Acne Clearing Moisturizer $20 at The Inky List “With New York’s soupy, sludgy summer weather, I try to keep my daytime skincare routine as simple as possible. At night, however, I look for products that will work double-time—and The Inkey List’s new NovoRetin moisturizer has secured a spot in my evening routine. While other retinol products become less effective in the time following application, NovoRetin’s formula blocks the enzymes that normally break down retinoic acid, making it work harder for longer. At the price point, it’s hard to beat!” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

The Best New Body Oil Caudalie Moisturizing Fig Body Oil Elixir $49 at Caudalie “I’m a big body oil girl. It gives a great glow in the summer and is non-negotiable when I’m wearing shorts or a skirt. As for my favorites? I have a few, but this fig-scented innovation from Caudalie has quickly climbed to the top of my list. It has a non-sticky, fast-absorbing texture and smells absolutely delightful. The formula is great too, featuring prickly pear and argan oils to hydrate and nourish the skin.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Cleanser Ilia The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser $32 at Sephora “Ilia recently made their foray into skincare with their eye cream, and as of this month, they’re expanding into the cleanser category. As to be expected—it’s a good one. Unlike other foaming cleansers on the market, this one actually removes all my makeup, which is a big feat without an oil base. It’s still pretty hydrating and leaves my skin with a soft feel. I do run on the drier side though, so I make sure to follow up with moisturizer right away.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Serum Nakery Beauty SkinInfusion Anti-Aging Serum and Oil Concentrate $42 at HSN “I’m normally a skeptic of do-it-all products, but I was seriously impressed by this anti-aging powerhouse. The serum is two-fold: It’s part serum and part oil, which creates a super luxurious and nourishing beauty product packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and moisturizers. After using this every night for a few weeks, I can confidently say that my skin looks tighter, more hydrated, and all around healthier.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Sunscreen Bioré UV Aqua Rich $16 at Amazon “I take my sunscreen very seriously, so when I say that this is one of the best formulas I’ve ever tried, believe me. It’s a chemical formula that has no white cast, an extremely elegant texture, and intense hydration that lasts for eight hours. My favorite part about this formula however is how beautifully it layers on under makeup. It grips my foundation, minimizes the look of my pores, and gives a subtle sheen that makes my skin look as hydrated as it feels.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Hair Thickening Product Better Not Younger Superpower Thickening Hair Patches $79 at Better Not Younger “I lost a decent amount of hair about a year and half ago, so I’ve been on a regrowth mission. My latest obsession are these hair patches. They look weird—I know. But clinical studies have proved that the combination of ingredients utilized in the formula is just as powerful as minoxidil, the traditional hair regrowth active used in treatments like Rogaine. Just pop them on for 15 minutes every other day and you’ll see results in the long run.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Peel Beekman 1802 Potato Peel Rapid Resurfacing Milk Facial $49 at Beekman “With extremely sensitive skin, I exercise an abundance of caution with peel-centric products. That all said, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the gentle composition of this face peel. It leverages the antioxidant profile of potato pulp (there’s tons of brightening properties) and combines it with the exfoliating powers of glycolic acid and lactic acid. I leave the peel on for five minutes max, but if you have tougher skin you’ll have no problem tolerating a 20 minute treatment.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor