Whether you’re spending hours on the beach or sitting at your desk by the window, sun protection is key. Wearing sunscreen every day, in every location, reduces your risk of developing skin cancer, as well as the incidence of fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and, of course, sun spots. For around-the-clock sun protection, the best Korean sunscreens are the most versatile and hardworking option.

Few beauty routines emphasize the importance of sunscreen as much as the Korean beauty regimen, with every K-Beauty brand including a sunscreen meant to protect against UVA and UVB rays while sitting matte under your makeup. Korean sunscreens are packed with ingredients that promote long-term skin health, and they often don’t include a white cast—meaning there are versions for every skin tone and texture.

"With Korean sunscreen, you feel like you're wearing skincare, and that sun protection is just part of that,” Dr. Zion Ko Lamm , a board-certified doctor of internal medicine and expert in Korean skincare, tells Marie Claire.

Ahead, Marie Claire has gathered the 10 best Korean sunscreens for seriously protected skin. Each one comes backed with Dr. Lamm's expert insight, as well as editor recommendations and reviews from satisfied shoppers.

The Best Korean Sunscreens

Best Fragrance-Free Korean Sunscreen Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen $20 at Amazon "My favorite Korean sunscreen of all time is probably Round Lab's," says Dr. Lamm. "It's very, very lightweight, has great coverage, is cosmetically very elegant, and has no particular smell. Everything about it is amazing. Round Lab has a bunch of different formulations of sunscreen, but this one is my favorite." Pros: Lightweight; Doctor-approved; Reef-safe; SPF 50; PA++++; Affordable Cons: Some users with acne-prone skin found that it broke them out Customer Review: "This a great sunscreen! Very light weight and gives a non greasy shine. Highly recommend this product!"

Best Korean Sunscreen Stick Beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick : Mugwort + Camelia $18 at Beauty of Joseon "In terms of sticks, if you're on the oilier side, Beauty of Joseon does make a sun stick that works really well," says Dr. Lamm. It's matte, to smooth over and even out oily areas with ease. But if you have dry skin, consider another option: Dr. Lamm says this one can tend to dry her out. Pros: SPF 50+; PA++++; Works well with makeup; Doctor-approved Cons: Mattifying effect may not be suitable for those with especially dry skin Customer Review: "I normally hate using sunscreen because it makes my face look greasy and it feels heavy but ong this sunscreen is the best thing that could have happened to me it’s super lightweight and leaves such a cute matte effect." -Beauty of Joseon

Best Korean Sunscreen with Antioxidants Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit Sun Stick $15 at Amazon "Skin1004 makes a pretty amazing sun stick as well," says Dr. Lamm, adding that she's particularly fond of the formula's inexpensive price point. This sunscreen also includes one of her favorite ingredients, centella asiatica, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities to aid both your short- and long-term skin health. Pros: SPF 50+; PA++++; Doctor-approved; Affordable; Great for combination skin, according to reviews Cons: Not as much protection as a cream formula Customer Review: "If you want a safe choice for an SPF stick this is the one. No white cast and has a nice texture." -Yes Style

Best Korean Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin Tocobo Cotton Soft Sun Stick $13 at Yes Style "There's a really small Korean skincare breand called Tocobo, and they have this cute, baby blue sun stick that works great as well," says Dr. Lamm. The vegan formula is made with acne-prone skin in mind, boasting a soft, lightweight consistency that promises to keep sebum production under control using AC Herb Complex. Unlike other acne products, however, it continues to moisturize skin via ingredients like jojoba oil. Pros: Vegan; Cruelty-free; Great for acne-prone skin; SPF 50+; PA++++ Cons: May expose users to titanium dioxide Customer Review: "It leaves absolutely no white cast, as though I've put nothing on (no greasy/oily feeling), and has a clean floral scent." -Yes Style

Best Korean Sunscreen Overall Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum $18 at Sephora "Another good sunscreen that's also portable is the Innisfree UV Defense sunscreen," says Dr. Lamm. "It's so good, and really cosmetically elegant. It's something that I reach for often, and it layers on top of your skincare and under your makeup so beautifully. You never have to worry about if it's going to pill or if it's going to have that white cast, or if it's going to smell bad or lay heavy on your skin. I've finished so many tubes." Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor, found this $18 pick while scanning TikTok for affordable yet hardworking sunscreen to compare with luxury formulations. "When I say it’s nearly exactly the same in terms of texture and feel, I really mean it," she says. "This sunscreen is lightweight, creamy, fast-absorbing, and feels nearly invisible on the skin. It actually feels more like a moisturizer than anything. It also gets bonus points for having the highest amount of UVA protection." Pros: Doctor-approved; Layers well with makeup and skincare; No white cast; Broad spectrum Cons: SPF level not as high as competitors (SPF 36) Customer Review: "A little bit goes a long way and it dries quickly. Once the sunscreen has settled it layers beautifully with my makeup. This sunscreen does not feel heavy or greasy on my skin and I love that it does not leave a white cast. My skin feels moisturized and is well protected." -Sephora

Best Lightweight Korean Sunscreen Grafen Jeju Sea Water Sun Essence $21 at Yes Style If you really like a lightweight sunscreen, consider this sun protection essence from Grafen. It's thin and never leaves a white cast, boasting a finish that leaves skin dewy rather than heavy, cake-y, or matte. Although it's an essence, it's applied like traditional sunscreen—at the end of your skincare routine. It's perfect for use on summer days, when the last thing you want is a thick, sweat-inducing formula. Pros: Lightweight; SPF 50+; PA++++ Cons: Dewy finish, so may not work as well under heavy makeup

Best Creamy Korean Sunscreen Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics Visit Site "This is another Korean sunscreen I can’t get enough of and it’s only $18," Brooke Knappenberger says. "I like to use this pick during the winter months when the sun isn’t as strong, since it doesn’t have as much sun protection as Beauty of Joseon’s, but it’s still one of my holy-grail sunscreens. It also has a lightweight, creamy texture that doesn’t pill under makeup or leave a white cast. It does, however, leaves the skin feeling moisturized and looking dewy, which I find works especially well under makeup." Pros: SPF 50+; PA++++; Editor-approved; Works well under makeup; Doctor-approved Cons: Those with oily skin found it too rich Customer Review: "I have never found a sunscreen that I like. This one applies just like lightweight moisturizer." -Beauty of Joseon

Best Powder Korean Sunscreen Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sun Cushion $19 at iHerb A sunscreen that works like a setting powder? Yes, please. This sun cushion from Round Lab boasts SPF 50+ and PA++++, and its powder formulation enables users to touch up their sunscreen throughout the day without having to remove their makeup. It never leaves a white cast, and its cushion applicator makes UV ray protection faster and more convenient than ever. Pros: Makes touching up sunscreen easy; Can be worn over makeup; SPF 50+; PA++++ Cons: Doesn't provide as much sun protection as a traditional cream formula Customer Review: "It's lightweight and leaves no white cast! You can reapply multiple times throughout the day, but still no white cast...It's very convenient to use a cushion to apply your sunscreen." -iHerb

Best Tinted Korean Sunscreen Missha Perfect Cover BB Cream $22 at Soko Glam Did you know that your sunscreen can double as makeup? This tinted BB cream from Missha protects skin from both UVA and UVB rays, while doubling as a BB cream. This means that it blurs imperfections and unevenness and provides targeted moisture for an improved overall appearance. It's easy to use, comes in a number of different shades, and is beloved among reviewers. Pros: PA++++; tinted; Doubles as makeup, so can be reapplied throughout the day; Hydrating Cons: Not as high SPF as competitors (SPF 42); Color range is limited Customer Review: "First time with BB cream and so far I’m enjoying it. Just the coverage I was looking for without going into a full make up routine. I use it with the primer and find the application super easy and smooth. The scent is noticeable, but pleasant to me." -Soko Glam

Best Korean Gel Sunscreen Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel $21 at iHerb As Dr. Lamm mentioned, there are dozens of unique formulations of Korean sunscreens, including gels like Isntree's. Although it's lightweight (perfect for oily or acne-prone skin), it also packs a punch of hyaluronic acid so that you can ensure you're getting enough hydration from your formula while it protects you from the sun. Pros: SPF 50+; PA++++; Lightweight Cons: Small container Customer Review: "Very lightweight texture, like water! Spreads easily and can layer without pilling." -iHerb

Why Korean Sunscreen?

Scores of K-Beauty fans swear by their Korean sunscreens, but for the uninitiated, the difference between these options and their Western counterparts is rather opaque. Sunscreen is sunscreen...right? As it turns out, wrong.

"The number one difference between Korean sunscreens and other ones would be their cosmetic elegance," says Dr. Lamm. "They're lightweight, absorb quickly, and there's really minimal to no white cast (unless the Korean sunscreen says tonal, which can look a little grayish, but they do that on purpose). They're truly suitable for everyday use and go under makeup beautifully."

She adds that Korean sunscreens come in a wide variety of textures, so there are plenty of options for all skin types—dry, oily, combination, and sensitive alike. "In Korea," the skincare expert explains, "you'll find gels, lotions, creams, essences, and even sunwater. You can choose what feels the most comfortable on your skin."

Finally, she applauds the "innovative ingredients" used in Korean sunscreens, which support long-term skin health in addition to providing a high degree of protection against sun damage. She lists centella asiatica, niacinamides, ginseng extract, and antioxidants among them.

What to Look for

SPF Level

SPF levels can seem confusing. Is higher really better? By how much? Which SPF level is best for the face?

"I tell my patients to go for at least SPF 30," Dr. Lamm answers. "Yes, higher SPF does offer more protection, but the increase is incremental and smaller. So, for example, SPF 30 offers 97 percent blockage of UVB rays, SPF 50 blocks 98 percent, and then SPF 100 blocks 99 percent. So a majority of us physicians say at least SPF 30, because the difference after that is not as big."

She notes, however, that if you are particularly sensitive to the sun (whether because of medication, diseases like lupus, very fair skin, or a history of skin cancer), or if you know that you'll be out in the sun all day when the rays are especially harsh, you should err on the higher side when it comes to SPF levels.

Broad Spectrum Coverage

Dr. Lamm says that no matter the formulation, your sunscreen should always be broad spectrum, which means that it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. While UVB protection is measured by SPF (which stands for Sun Protection Factor), UVA protection is quantified in a sunscreen's PA rating—a detail more often included in Korean options than in Western ones. While UVB rays cause sunburn most often, UVA rays penetrate skin more deeply and play a greater role in wrinkle formation.

"If you use any Korean sunscreens you'll actually also see a PA rating, and means it offers UVA protection as well," says Dr. Lamm. "They don't really do any PA ratings in America. I always say I like PA with four pluses (PA++++)."

Formulation

Once you've ensured that your sunscreen is SPF 30 or higher and that it has a high PA rating, you only need to worry about the finish of the formula. Dr. Lamm explains that someone with oily skin might want a Korean sunscreen with a matte finish, while those with oily skin might prefer a thicker, more hydrating formula.

"If you have sensitive skin, oftentimes we will recommend mineral sunscreens over chemical ones," she adds. "And if you want other skincare benefits, you can look for products that have antioxidants and other ingredients that make the sunscreen work even better." Someone looking for brightening options may prefer a Vitamin C-infused formula, for instance, while someone looking to refine the appearance of pores may opt for a niacinamide-infused sunscreen.

Cost

"In Korea, skincare doesn't have to break your bank," says Dr. Lamm. "Sometimes, the price of what you're starting to see on the Western side is just ridiculous, but these sunscreens are often 15 or 20 dollars, and they work great."

How to Apply It

Amount

When you apply sunscreen, you should always ensure that you have enough to fully cover your face and neck. Dr. Lamm recommends a "two finger length amount," which amounts to a drop about the size of a nickel.

Reapplication

Reapplication is key to all-day sun protection, particularly if you're sweating or swimming. (Yes, even if your formula of choice is waterproof.)

Regular reapplication is unrealistic if you're wearing sunscreen under a layer of makeup. The good news? "I tell my patients not to worry too much," Dr. Lamm says, "because primary application in the morning is still the most important. If you can only apply sunscreen once, the most important time to do so is in the morning, before you leave the house."

This applies even if you're only stepping outside for a quick errand, if you're taking a drive, or if you're sitting by a window.

"Sun damage and photo-aging is cumulative," she warns, "so those short car rides or short walks without any sun protection are one day going to show up on your skin cumulatively. Every time I get in the car and drive, I put on sunscreen, and if I have any amount of makeup on and don't want to ruin that, I may use a sun stick, a sun powder, or a sun cushion, which doesn't give as much coverage as two finger lengths of a cream, but it's something."

Meet the Expert