Jo Malone Fragrance Is the Key to Smelling Good

I keep a Jo Malone household. My hand washes, my diffusers, and even my shower minis for guests are courtesy of the British fragrance house. I dabble across the brand’s wide variety of scents, experimenting with woody bases, floral finishes, or citrus blends. That in mind, it’s only natural that my love for Jo Malone has carried over to my fragrance collection.

With dozens of the best scents and limited-edition releases under the brands portfolio, it’s no surprise that the elegant, expertly sourced eau de parfums have attracted not only my attention, but also the support of celebrity fans like Sophia Richie (she swears by English Pear and Sweet Pea) and Meghan Markle (the royal is a Wood Sage and Sea Salt devotee).

The fragrance house places an emphasis on environmental sustainability, working with recyclable packaging and in facilities that harness renewable energy. Still, their glass bottles remains elevated and chic, always making a statement when perched atop a vanity.

Whether you're new to the brand or are simply looking to expand your collection, the Marie Claire team is here to help guide you through Jo Malone’s offerings. We all have our favorite Jo Malone fragrance pending preference, but scroll ahead for the best of the best that will have you smelling your best.

The Best Jo Malone Fragrances

The Best Jo Malone Spring Fragrance English Pear & Freesia Cologne $165 at Sephora $6.99 at Amazon $48 at Nordstrom If the season of Spring were able to be distilled into a glass bottle, it would smell a heck of a lot like Jo Malone’s English Pear and Fresia. If I’m being highly specific, the blend of notes is reminiscent of a sunny April day that directly follows a rainy week. It’s light and fresh without feeling aquatic or squeaky clean. The balance of florals and fruity scents has a little tingle of excitement and somehow sideswipes the chemical-smelling tinge that sometimes accompanies a first spritz. Customer Review: “This is a beautiful, light, fresh floral scent for people who don't like florals. It isn't heavy or powdery or sweet like a lot of the other big-name florals are. However, this scent doesn't last long.” — Sephora

The Best Jo Malone Fresh Fragrance Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne $165 at Sephora "I typically stick to my gourmands but when I heard It girls Sofia Richie and Meghan Markle loved this scent, I couldn’t resist trying it. I’m so glad I did too because I think I just found my new summer scent. Wood Sage & Sea Salt is wonderfully soft and fresh, making it the ideal fragrance for daytime wear, especially in the warmer months. I especially love the combination of mineral and warm woody notes as they combine into a fragrance that feels totally unique." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate E-Commerce Editor Customer Review: “I am a fan of fresh, woody and oriental scents like Prada Infusion D’Iris and Lolita Lempicka. This one is definitely in the fresh and woody family, but to me - it smells nothing like sea salt or sage, or anything beach-related. Nevertheless, I love this scent because it is unlike anything I’ve smelled before.” — Sephora

The Best Jo Malone Citrus Fragrance Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne $165 at Sephora Nectarine or orange-hinted scents make me happy—simple as that. I find the citrus smell to be oddly relaxing, de-stressing every muscle in my body within one spray. This particular fragrance, which is balanced with the sweetness of honey and peach, does just that. If you’re on the hunt for a perfume that oozes femininity and girlhood, but does not have a heavy floral feel, this is it. A simple two-spritz formula has lasted me throughout the day, but when I really want people to smell me walk into the room, I’ll up it to three sprays. Customer Review: “I wanted a fragrance that wasn't overly strong or sweet and one that wouldn't give me a headache while wearing it and this one more than satisfied all my wants. I love the subtle peach smell that lingers and that it's more fruity than floral on me as I'm not a huge floral fan. This is a great daily fragrance!”

The Best Seductive Jo Malone Fragrance Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense $220 at Nordstrom $160 at Macy's $160 at Saks Fifth Avenue "I’m a noted gourmand hater and have been since I was very young. Smelling like food or something familiar wasn’t something I ever wanted from my fragrances, I always wanted to be transported or wanted a fantasy in my day-to-day life. Enter Vetiver & Golden Vanilla. Vetiver is one of my favorite ingredients, it’s deep, earthy and plays well with others. This perfume is a match made in heaven, the vetiver grounds the vanilla, which is warm and full, rather than being sweet or cloying. The cardamom, tea and grapefruit notes gives this perfume a bit of bite and brightness as well. This is a new winter staple, warm, comforting, intoxicating and enveloping." — Brittany Holloway Brown, Art Director Customer Review: “Creamy, indulgent, deep and enticing. This cologne had me hooked from first inhalation. If a fragrance could put a smile on your face, confidence in your step and absolute joy in your heart this is it.” — Nordstrom

The Best Jo Malone Summer Fragrance Wild Bluebell Cologne $165 at Sephor a $47 at Amazon $80 at Macy's I frequently associate powdery scents with a stuffy aura, but Jo Malone has put a modern spin on the musty archetype. Persimmon and white musk manage to give this a light and fresh spin. When all is said and done, it almost smells a little airy. Yes, I know this sounds like a juxtaposition, but you’ll just have to smell it for yourself to get the gist of the beyond-logic blend. It smells youthful and fuss-free, making it perfect for summer (or vacation) days. Customer Review: This fragrance is simply lovely. Once i spritz it i feel mesmerized by its smell. This beauty has a note mix of floral and musky scent. The smell is pleasant and light but, it does not last very long time on my skin. All in all a great smelling scent.” — Sephora

The Best Floral Jo Malone Fragrance Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense $220 at Sephora "I'm not one to experiment much with scents; I have my standard rotation and like to keep it at that! But I've been hooked on Jo Malone's Scarlet Poppy cologne ever since I got my first whiff. It's a dynamic fragrance with layers of floral gourmand, rich iris, barley, and tonka bean that combine to create a complex, sweet, yet spicy scent. On my first wear, I received not one but two (!) compliments, which is all the validation I need to make this my new everyday fragrance.” — Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor Customer Review: “I was looking for a new fragrance, something that was a little stronger and would last longer than my current perfume. The scarlet poppy is a very nice delicate smell and when you combine it with the wood sage & sea salt body cream it creates this beautiful long lasting fragrance. I love that by the end of the day I can still smell the lingering Scarlett poppy fragrance.” — Nordstrom

The Best Jo Malone Vanilla Fragrance Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense $220 at Sephora $160 at Saks Fifth Avenue $160 at Macy's With the rebirth of vanilla fragrances, new gourmand scents have been hitting the market at what feels like a rapid pace. Some are truly worthwhile, but I’ll always stand firm in my love for this Jo Malone iteration. It smells sultry and seductive, while maintaining a warm and inviting edge. There’s not so much a bitter after effect or overly baked good smell—it’s just rich and sophisticated. Because this is part of the cologne intense family, I can also expect it to stay on my skin for hours. Customer Review: "I’m obsessed with this Myrrh & Tonka cologne from Jo Malone. Usually her frags don’t last on my skin any longer than a body splash, but this one has great longevity 8+ hours on my skin and days on my clothes.” — Sephora

The Best Jo Malone Fragrance for Layering Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne $165 at Sephora If you’re a fragrance layerer, I highly recommend checking out this fruity, floral, fresh (with a hint of sweet) perfume. It plays well with just about every fragrance family, be it woody, earthy, or floral. Hints of licorice add something special to this fragrance, giving an otherwise standard blend an edge. It’s a solid choice for summer weather, and unlike other eau de parfums in the range, has a very solid staying power. Customer Review: “This is my all time favorite cologne! Amazing on its own but also pairs really well with Dark Amber & Ginger Lily. I get tons of compliments when I wear Honeysuckle & Davana. Buy it, you won't regret it!” — Nordstrom

The Best Earthy Jo Malone Fragrance Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense $220 at Nordstrom The first thing that I said when I tried Jo Malone’s Cypress & Grapevine scent was that it smelled masculine in the best way possible. Earthy and sensual, it’s the perfect fragrance (for both genders!) to wear on a night out, when you’re looking to exude mysterious, alluring energy. With heady top notes of green vines and dark woods, it works well on its own or paired with a lighter, more traditionally feminine fragrance to balance it out." — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer Customer Review: "Very clean and fresh top note, then a little more complicated scent. To me this one is what I called unisex perfume. This one is pretty long lasting on me- I usually use 2 sprays each time and it could last about 5 hours for me. The best thing of JM perfume always NOT overwhelming." — Nordstrom