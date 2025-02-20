I’m Packing These Beachy Zara Finds for My Next Miami Getaway

It might be bitterly cold here in New York, but my mind is somewhere much warmer. Namely, it’s on a beach in Miami, where I’ll be headed for a bachelorette trip. But, with all of my summer clothes neatly packed in storage, I need to refresh my wardrobe with some new warm-weather-ready outfits. So, I’m shopping Zara’s latest collection for all my vacation must-haves.

The new drop is full of breezy separates, like oversized button-down shirts and linen trousers, perfect for lounging around. I intend to spend several dozen hours at the beach, so I found cover-ups I can just as easily wear to the bar for a happy hour afterward. Because I have a personal aversion to sandals, I found two pairs of summer ballet flats and one pair of warm-weather loafers (yes, they exist!).

Keep scrolling to shop all of the editor-approved finds on this list. If you, too, are planning a mid-winter vacation, here's your chance to grab a few pieces that clock in for less than $100 each.

ZW Collection 100% Linen Shirt $50 at Zara Linen shirts are always a must-have when you're visiting somewhere warm.

ZW Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Pants $70 at Zara Linen pants are my favorite part of my summer wardrobe. This pair is on my to-buy list.

Oversized Striped Shirt $46 at Zara This oversized shirt doubles as a coverup for low-key beach days.

Ruched Strapless Dress $60 at Zara Or, opt for this baby pink strapless number for a night out for dinner by the beach.

ZW Collection Tapered Mid-Rise Waxed Cracked Jeans $90 at Zara Swap your regular jeans for this white pair.

Asymmetric Mini Skirt $30 at Zara This asymmetrical skirt is slightly early-aughts coded. You can style it with a white tank and a pair of wedges to drive the look home.

Straight Leg Drawstring Pants $46 at Zara This pair of lightweight pants comes in a few colors, but the white version is my current favorite.

Double Strap Mesh Ballet Flats $50 at Zara Give your ballet flat collection new life with this mesh pair.

Fringe Check Knit Jacket $50 at Zara The fun fringe on this jacket (and the matching mini skirt) is so vacation-coded.

Embroidered Eyelet Blouse $46 at Zara Team this top with the linen pants on this list or with a pair of denim cutoffs.

Satin Effect Cut Out Dress $50 at Zara I love wearing easy slips when I want to feel a little dressier on vacation. This one is so classic.

Pointelle Knit Sweater $40 at Zara Yes, you need to pack one lightweight sweater when you go away. Make it this one.

Faux Mother-Of-Pearl Appliqué Bag $90 at Zara How pretty is this pearlescent bag? It's the perfect addition to your breezy separates.

ZW Collection Tie Midi Skirt $50 at Zara This is the perfect beach-to-dinner wrap skirt.

Gingham Midi Dress $70 at Zara The ruched top on this checkered dress adds a little support so you can go sans bra if you want to.

Gathered Soft Leather Loafers $90 at Zara Swap your usual black or brown loafers for this white version.

ZW Collection Pleated Midi Skirt $70 at Zara I love wearing neutrals in my day-to-day life, but I opt for colors in my vacation wardrobe. This skirt—and the matching top—are so easy to style with everything else I already own.

Gingham MIni Skirt $40 at Zara If you like the look of gingham but you don't want to go all-in with a dress, try this skirt.

Striped Knit Cardigan $46 at Zara Yes, this is another nautical-feeling piece. And yes, it would look so cute with all of your white or navy blue pieces.

Pearl Charms Necklace $40 at Zara Or, add some shells and a pop of color into your look with this charm necklace.