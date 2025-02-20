I’m Packing These Beachy Zara Finds for My Next Miami Getaway

Let me inspire your out-of-office wardrobe with warm-weather pieces—all under $100.

It might be bitterly cold here in New York, but my mind is somewhere much warmer. Namely, it’s on a beach in Miami, where I’ll be headed for a bachelorette trip. But, with all of my summer clothes neatly packed in storage, I need to refresh my wardrobe with some new warm-weather-ready outfits. So, I’m shopping Zara’s latest collection for all my vacation must-haves.

The new drop is full of breezy separates, like oversized button-down shirts and linen trousers, perfect for lounging around. I intend to spend several dozen hours at the beach, so I found cover-ups I can just as easily wear to the bar for a happy hour afterward. Because I have a personal aversion to sandals, I found two pairs of summer ballet flats and one pair of warm-weather loafers (yes, they exist!).

Keep scrolling to shop all of the editor-approved finds on this list. If you, too, are planning a mid-winter vacation, here's your chance to grab a few pieces that clock in for less than $100 each.

ZW Collection 100% Linen Shirt

Linen shirts are always a must-have when you're visiting somewhere warm.

ZW Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Pants

Linen pants are my favorite part of my summer wardrobe. This pair is on my to-buy list.

Leather Wedges
Wedges were a major trend at New York Fashion Week, so this pair caught my eye for the trip.

Oversized Striped Shirt

This oversized shirt doubles as a coverup for low-key beach days.

Printed Midi Dress

I almost exclusively wear all black, so this floral slip dress is right up my alley.

Ruched Strapless Dress

Or, opt for this baby pink strapless number for a night out for dinner by the beach.

ZW Collection Tapered Mid-Rise Waxed Cracked Jeans

Swap your regular jeans for this white pair.

Asymmetric Mini Skirt
This asymmetrical skirt is slightly early-aughts coded. You can style it with a white tank and a pair of wedges to drive the look home.

Straight Leg Drawstring Pants
This pair of lightweight pants comes in a few colors, but the white version is my current favorite.

Strappy Fisherman Sandals

The fisherman aesthetic is trending, so pick up a pair of fisherman sandals to fit the vibe.

Double Strap Mesh Ballet Flats
Give your ballet flat collection new life with this mesh pair.

Fringe Check Knit Jacket
The fun fringe on this jacket (and the matching mini skirt) is so vacation-coded.

Embroidered Eyelet Blouse
Team this top with the linen pants on this list or with a pair of denim cutoffs.

Satin Effect Cut Out Dress
I love wearing easy slips when I want to feel a little dressier on vacation. This one is so classic.

Pointelle Knit Sweater
Yes, you need to pack one lightweight sweater when you go away. Make it this one.

Faux Mother-Of-Pearl Appliqué Bag
How pretty is this pearlescent bag? It's the perfect addition to your breezy separates.

Zw Collection Tie Midi Skirt
This is the perfect beach-to-dinner wrap skirt.

Gingham Midi Dress
The ruched top on this checkered dress adds a little support so you can go sans bra if you want to.

Gathered Soft Leather Loafers
Swap your usual black or brown loafers for this white version.

ZW Collection Pleated Midi Skirt
I love wearing neutrals in my day-to-day life, but I opt for colors in my vacation wardrobe. This skirt—and the matching top—are so easy to style with everything else I already own.

Braided Ballet Flats
How pretty are these woven Mary Jane-style flats? They're so easy to style.

Gingham MIni Skirt
If you like the look of gingham but you don't want to go all-in with a dress, try this skirt.

Striped Knit Cardigan
Yes, this is another nautical-feeling piece. And yes, it would look so cute with all of your white or navy blue pieces.

Pearl Charms Necklace
Or, add some shells and a pop of color into your look with this charm necklace.

