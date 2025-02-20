I’m Packing These Beachy Zara Finds for My Next Miami Getaway
Let me inspire your out-of-office wardrobe with warm-weather pieces—all under $100.
It might be bitterly cold here in New York, but my mind is somewhere much warmer. Namely, it’s on a beach in Miami, where I’ll be headed for a bachelorette trip. But, with all of my summer clothes neatly packed in storage, I need to refresh my wardrobe with some new warm-weather-ready outfits. So, I’m shopping Zara’s latest collection for all my vacation must-haves.
The new drop is full of breezy separates, like oversized button-down shirts and linen trousers, perfect for lounging around. I intend to spend several dozen hours at the beach, so I found cover-ups I can just as easily wear to the bar for a happy hour afterward. Because I have a personal aversion to sandals, I found two pairs of summer ballet flats and one pair of warm-weather loafers (yes, they exist!).
Keep scrolling to shop all of the editor-approved finds on this list. If you, too, are planning a mid-winter vacation, here's your chance to grab a few pieces that clock in for less than $100 each.
Linen shirts are always a must-have when you're visiting somewhere warm.
Linen pants are my favorite part of my summer wardrobe. This pair is on my to-buy list.
Wedges were a major trend at New York Fashion Week, so this pair caught my eye for the trip.
I almost exclusively wear all black, so this floral slip dress is right up my alley.
Or, opt for this baby pink strapless number for a night out for dinner by the beach.
Swap your regular jeans for this white pair.
This asymmetrical skirt is slightly early-aughts coded. You can style it with a white tank and a pair of wedges to drive the look home.
This pair of lightweight pants comes in a few colors, but the white version is my current favorite.
The fisherman aesthetic is trending, so pick up a pair of fisherman sandals to fit the vibe.
Give your ballet flat collection new life with this mesh pair.
The fun fringe on this jacket (and the matching mini skirt) is so vacation-coded.
Team this top with the linen pants on this list or with a pair of denim cutoffs.
I love wearing easy slips when I want to feel a little dressier on vacation. This one is so classic.
Yes, you need to pack one lightweight sweater when you go away. Make it this one.
How pretty is this pearlescent bag? It's the perfect addition to your breezy separates.
The ruched top on this checkered dress adds a little support so you can go sans bra if you want to.
I love wearing neutrals in my day-to-day life, but I opt for colors in my vacation wardrobe. This skirt—and the matching top—are so easy to style with everything else I already own.
How pretty are these woven Mary Jane-style flats? They're so easy to style.
If you like the look of gingham but you don't want to go all-in with a dress, try this skirt.
Yes, this is another nautical-feeling piece. And yes, it would look so cute with all of your white or navy blue pieces.
Or, add some shells and a pop of color into your look with this charm necklace.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Princess Kate Is "Refusing" to Have Her Life "Dictated" by Palace Officials: Report
She's following in Princess Diana's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Mood Board-Worthy Maximalist Style Moments by Celebrities
Go big, then go bigger.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Travis Stop Being So Much Like Peter Pan
Travis Kelce (Taylor's Version).
By Lia Beck Published
-
Zara’s New Collection Is Going to Level Up My Workwear Wardrobe
22 pieces I'm shopping right now.
By Julia Marzovilla Published