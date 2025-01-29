Zara’s New Collection Is Going to Level Up My Workwear Wardrobe

Even though I spend most of my days in the office, I still struggle to create a chic winter work look . Work-ready wardrobes can feel complicated because they need to reflect your personal style while still feeling professional. That’s why I’m turning to Zara’s new-in section . The brand has just debuted a range of stylish pieces I’ll feel good about wearing around a team of fashion insiders. But because the selection is downright massive, I pulled together a tight edit of the need-to-buy items you can wear right now.

My capsule wardrobe picks include oversized blazers , wide-leg trousers, dark denim , and other layer-able basics like tees, button-down tops, and more. Consider this the perfect time to give your rotation a much-needed refresh. Winter weather is here to stay for another few months, so it’s a great time for something new.

Cotton Modal Top $13 at Zara This under-$15 top is the epitome of an elevated basic. The higher neckline will layer well underneath your favorite sweaters and jackets.

Tailored Double Breasted Blazer $90 at Zara If you do need a new black blazer, consider this one with nautical-themed gold buttons.

Zw Collection Wool Tube Dress $109 at Zara Meet your new favorite work dress—it's easy to style and chic.

Fitted Wool Blend Jacket Zw Collection $159 at Zara I have a few black jackets in my collection already, so this checkered one caught my eye.

Zw Collection Pleated Wool Blend Pants $109 at Zara The same idea goes for black trousers. I'm swapping them out for this gray pair.

Zw Collection Wide Leg Low Rise Jeans $69 at Zara If your office allows you to wear jeans, consider this pair. The almost-black wash and wide leg makes them look like a pair of your typical work pants.

Straight Leg Corduroy Pants Zw Collection $90 at Zara Experimenting with thicker fabrics like corduroy is an easy way to add some new texture to your style.

Tailored Vest Top $50 at Zara Style this vest over a turtleneck now and wear it on its own come spring.

Gold Button Satin Effect Shirt $46 at Zara You probably have enough basic button-downs. The silver buttons on this add something special to your lineup.

Toggle Nylon Skirt $46 at Zara Make the bubble skirt trend work for you (and your office) by choosing this nylon midi-length version.

Checkered Midi Skirt $90 at Zara ﻿Plaid is a major spring trend (even though it's typically popular in the fall). This midi skirt is an easy way to incorporate the look into your closet.

Midi Skirt With Belt $60 at Zara No need to buy an extra belt—this skirt comes adorned with one.

Heeled Strappy Pumps $70 at Zara T-strap heels are so timeless. The lower height on this option is great for all-day wear.

Stretch Knit Skater Dress With Belt $46 at Zara I'm not normally a fan of color, but I love this dark green dress. It's like the winterized version of summer's Brat Green look.

Flat Strap Shoes $50 at Zara If you're more of a ballet flats person, consider this pair.

Wide Shaft Split Leather Ankle Boots $129 at Zara Kitten-heeled boots are my secret to making any outfit feel just a touch more elevated—pun intended.

Basic V-Neck Knit Sweater $50 at Zara I'm a big fan of wearing black and navy together (I know, controversial). This thicker knit looks so cozy.

Golden Button Knit Cardigan $50 at Zara How fancy-feeling is this $50 cardigan?

Multi-Position Waist Pants $70 at Zara I've been shopping for a lot of red pieces lately, and I low how they look with mocha mousse-colored trousers like this pair.

Clasp Combination Dress $50 at Zara This two-tone dress will make you look like you put a ton of effort into your outfit.

Oversized Striped Shirt $48 at Zara I have a striped shirt similar to this one and I wear it whenever I want to add a bit of interest to my outfits.