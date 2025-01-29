Zara’s New Collection Is Going to Level Up My Workwear Wardrobe

22 pieces I'm shopping right now.

Zara New Arrivals
(Image credit: Zara)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published
in News

Even though I spend most of my days in the office, I still struggle to create a chic winter work look. Work-ready wardrobes can feel complicated because they need to reflect your personal style while still feeling professional. That’s why I’m turning to Zara’s new-in section. The brand has just debuted a range of stylish pieces I’ll feel good about wearing around a team of fashion insiders. But because the selection is downright massive, I pulled together a tight edit of the need-to-buy items you can wear right now.

My capsule wardrobe picks include oversized blazers, wide-leg trousers, dark denim, and other layer-able basics like tees, button-down tops, and more. Consider this the perfect time to give your rotation a much-needed refresh. Winter weather is here to stay for another few months, so it’s a great time for something new.

Cotton Modal Top
Cotton Modal Top

This under-$15 top is the epitome of an elevated basic. The higher neckline will layer well underneath your favorite sweaters and jackets.

Tailored Double Breasted Blazer
Tailored Double Breasted Blazer

If you do need a new black blazer, consider this one with nautical-themed gold buttons.

Zw Collection Wool Tube Dress
Zw Collection Wool Tube Dress

Meet your new favorite work dress—it's easy to style and chic.

Fitted Wool Blend Jacket Zw Collection
Fitted Wool Blend Jacket Zw Collection

I have a few black jackets in my collection already, so this checkered one caught my eye.

Zw Collection Pleated Wool Blend Pants
Zw Collection Pleated Wool Blend Pants

The same idea goes for black trousers. I'm swapping them out for this gray pair.

Zw Collection Wide Leg Low Rise Jeans
Zw Collection Wide Leg Low Rise Jeans

If your office allows you to wear jeans, consider this pair. The almost-black wash and wide leg makes them look like a pair of your typical work pants.

Straight Leg Corduroy Pants Zw Collection
Straight Leg Corduroy Pants Zw Collection

Experimenting with thicker fabrics like corduroy is an easy way to add some new texture to your style.

Tailored Vest Top
Tailored Vest Top

Style this vest over a turtleneck now and wear it on its own come spring.

Gold Button Satin Effect Shirt
Gold Button Satin Effect Shirt

You probably have enough basic button-downs. The silver buttons on this add something special to your lineup.

Toggle Nylon Skirt
Toggle Nylon Skirt

Make the bubble skirt trend work for you (and your office) by choosing this nylon midi-length version.

Checkered Midi Skirt Zw Collection
Checkered Midi Skirt

﻿Plaid is a major spring trend (even though it's typically popular in the fall). This midi skirt is an easy way to incorporate the look into your closet.

Midi Skirt With Belt
Midi Skirt With Belt

No need to buy an extra belt—this skirt comes adorned with one.

Heeled Strappy Pumps
Heeled Strappy Pumps

T-strap heels are so timeless. The lower height on this option is great for all-day wear.

Stretch Knit Skater Dress With Belt
Stretch Knit Skater Dress With Belt

I'm not normally a fan of color, but I love this dark green dress. It's like the winterized version of summer's Brat Green look.

Flat Strap Shoes
Flat Strap Shoes

If you're more of a ballet flats person, consider this pair.

Wide Shaft Split Leather Ankle Boots
Wide Shaft Split Leather Ankle Boots

Kitten-heeled boots are my secret to making any outfit feel just a touch more elevated—pun intended.

Tote Bag
Tote Bag

Swap your usual laptop bag for this chic $50 version.

Basic V-Neck Knit Sweater
Basic V-Neck Knit Sweater

I'm a big fan of wearing black and navy together (I know, controversial). This thicker knit looks so cozy.

Golden Button Knit Cardigan
Golden Button Knit Cardigan

How fancy-feeling is this $50 cardigan?

Multi-Position Waist Pants
Multi-Position Waist Pants

I've been shopping for a lot of red pieces lately, and I low how they look with mocha mousse-colored trousers like this pair.

Clasp Combination Dress
Clasp Combination Dress

This two-tone dress will make you look like you put a ton of effort into your outfit.

Oversized Striped Shirt
Oversized Striped Shirt

I have a striped shirt similar to this one and I wear it whenever I want to add a bit of interest to my outfits.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest