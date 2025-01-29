Zara’s New Collection Is Going to Level Up My Workwear Wardrobe
22 pieces I'm shopping right now.
Even though I spend most of my days in the office, I still struggle to create a chic winter work look. Work-ready wardrobes can feel complicated because they need to reflect your personal style while still feeling professional. That’s why I’m turning to Zara’s new-in section. The brand has just debuted a range of stylish pieces I’ll feel good about wearing around a team of fashion insiders. But because the selection is downright massive, I pulled together a tight edit of the need-to-buy items you can wear right now.
My capsule wardrobe picks include oversized blazers, wide-leg trousers, dark denim, and other layer-able basics like tees, button-down tops, and more. Consider this the perfect time to give your rotation a much-needed refresh. Winter weather is here to stay for another few months, so it’s a great time for something new.
This under-$15 top is the epitome of an elevated basic. The higher neckline will layer well underneath your favorite sweaters and jackets.
If you do need a new black blazer, consider this one with nautical-themed gold buttons.
Meet your new favorite work dress—it's easy to style and chic.
I have a few black jackets in my collection already, so this checkered one caught my eye.
The same idea goes for black trousers. I'm swapping them out for this gray pair.
If your office allows you to wear jeans, consider this pair. The almost-black wash and wide leg makes them look like a pair of your typical work pants.
Experimenting with thicker fabrics like corduroy is an easy way to add some new texture to your style.
You probably have enough basic button-downs. The silver buttons on this add something special to your lineup.
Make the bubble skirt trend work for you (and your office) by choosing this nylon midi-length version.
Plaid is a major spring trend (even though it's typically popular in the fall). This midi skirt is an easy way to incorporate the look into your closet.
T-strap heels are so timeless. The lower height on this option is great for all-day wear.
I'm not normally a fan of color, but I love this dark green dress. It's like the winterized version of summer's Brat Green look.
If you're more of a ballet flats person, consider this pair.
Kitten-heeled boots are my secret to making any outfit feel just a touch more elevated—pun intended.
Swap your usual laptop bag for this chic $50 version.
I'm a big fan of wearing black and navy together (I know, controversial). This thicker knit looks so cozy.
I've been shopping for a lot of red pieces lately, and I low how they look with mocha mousse-colored trousers like this pair.
This two-tone dress will make you look like you put a ton of effort into your outfit.
I have a striped shirt similar to this one and I wear it whenever I want to add a bit of interest to my outfits.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Here’s How to Shop the Boho Trend in 2025
Hint: Everything is on sale at Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I Traveled 3,600 Miles to Learn How to Age in Reverse
The secret is Guerlain's latest skincare product.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Carole Middleton Shares a Sweet Trait With Queen Elizabeth When It Comes to Daughters Kate and Pippa
Royals: Just like us.
By Kristin Contino Published