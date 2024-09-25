Beyoncé just became the latest celebrity to hop on the bob haircut bandwagon. After debuting icy blonde, old Hollywood waves on the cover of GQ only a couple of weeks ago, the Cécred haircare founder seems to have chopped off several inches and replaced her long layers with a blunt chin-length bob.

Fans got their first good look at the singer's new cut on Monday, Sept. 23 in a series of images shared from a shoot Beyoncé recently completed for her whisky brand, SirDavis. The Instagram photo dump leads with a portrait of Queen Bee wearing a monochromatic brown suit and a chocolate brown cowboy hat teetering atop her platinum bob, styled by Shiona Turini. But Mrs. Cowboy Carter—a fashion maximalist at heart—didn't stop there. She further accessorized the cut with a pair of statement diamond drop earrings that were even longer than her silver hair.

A better glimpse of the cut sans hat can be found in the carousel's second photo. Standing in the doorway of a makeshift saloon, Beyoncé's bob is curled inward for a style that feels strongly reminiscent of actor Nastassja Kinski's iconic blonde bob in the 1984 film Paris, Texas.

What takes the look to the next level, literally, is the amount of teasing that clearly went into the crown of Beyoncé's voluminous bob. As a former Texas pageant queen, the star would have surely learned the styling technique from a young age. In the South, a good tease and a heavy coating of hairspray is your only defense against the humidity constantly threatening to render your hair limp and lifeless.

Beyoncé has been icy blonde throughout her Cowboy Carter era, including a surprise appearance where she wore vintage Versace to an awards show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fresh chop (or a fresh wig) aren't all that Beyoncé has been casually revealing of late. The same day that she unveiled her icy blonde bob, Levi's tagged her in an Instagram post hinting an upcoming collaboration. How much more newness can the Beyhive handle? The limit does not exist.