The beauty world is feeling pretty blue right now...in a good way. Decades after its '90s rise to fame (which followed its major '60s popularity and subsequent '90s revival), blue eyeshadow has once again made its way into the zeitgeist. These days, searches for "blue eyeshadow aesthetic" are up 65 percent on Pinterest and you can find a denim-washed eye look anywhere from the grocery checkout to the runway.

No, you don't need a skilled professional or personal color analyst to make blue eyeshadow looks work in real life. The shade is actually suitable for everyone, and can be managed with something as simple as a finger swipe.

Ready to dive into the vast ocean of blue eyeshadow looks? Ahead, top makeup artists share with Marie Claire their tips and insights into mastering the blue eyeshadow aesthetic. Scroll to discover which true blue shades are best for you, plus the products to get you started.

What to Look For in Blue Eyeshadow

If you want your blue eyeshadow to really pop, you need one with plenty of pigment. Otherwise, you might end up with a wash of coolness that looks more sickly than starry-eyed.

According to makeup artist Jonet Williamson, a "true blue" (see: Violette_FR’s Yves Klein-blue shadow, Dieu) looks great on every skin tone. It's once you begin to explore the color wheel—take blues that lean more green or more purple as examples—that you'll want to consider your personal complexion.

"Blue greens like teal tend to look more flattering on warmer complexions, while blue violets like periwinkle look best on cooler skin tones," the makeup pro says.

Makeup artist Chynara Kojoeva agrees that blue eyeshadow suits every skin color. "It’s just about finding the right shade of blue for your skin tone," she says. Light skin is better suited to muted colors with light or baby blue undertones—a less is more approach. Meanwhile, "the brighter, the better" is the motto for deep skin tones. "Go with the blues that pop and stand out," Kojoeva recommends.

The shade can complement any eye color as well. “There’s that whole thing where people don’t like to think out the box too much. Or they don't want something to look seemingly too much out of their comfort zone," makeup artist Emma Willis says. "But I have to say, blue eyeshadow can go so well with so many different colored eyes."

A blue eyeshadow look spotted during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why Is the Blue Eyeshadow Aesthetic So Popular?

Williamson says blue eyeshadow always trends upward during the colder months—maybe it's our way of manifesting blue skies ahead?

"Blue is one of those colors that can be worn in the winter and spring, so during this time of year, I always expect to see more blue eye looks in different hues," she notes.

Still, there are specific trendsetters who've earned credit for reviving bright blue palettes. You'd be hard pressed to search "blue eyeshadow aesthetic" online and not find a still from the movie The Love Witch. The 2016 film featured an array of brilliant, bright shadow looks by Willis—most of them blue.

"We really wanted that sort of siren, ‘60s look. Big eyes with big makeup, thinking back to the movie stars of the late ‘60s," Willis shares. "With regards to the turquoise blue we landed on, the trend didn’t take off, in terms of the shadow, until the last few years. And then, obviously, Euphoria came on the scene."

Celebrities are also newly exploring blue eyeshadow's potential. In January 2024, makeup artist Kenya Alexis gave Keke Palmer a dramatic slate-blue eyeshadow look that left fans begging for more. Other recent celebrity co-signers include Selena Gomez and Julia Fox.

Emma Willis's makeup and hair for The Love Witch earned her a nomination for Technical Achievement of the Year at the 2018 London Critics Circle Film Awards—and a compliment from Jude Law. (Image credit: Courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories)

The History of Blue Eyeshadow

Strong blue eyeshadow can be traced all the way back to ancient Egypt—Cleopatra was on Willis's The Love Witch inspiration board!—when minerals like lapis lazuli were utilized to create a vibrant hue. Makeup artist Erin Parsons has tried this out with actual lapis lazuli, a hammer, and a mortar and pestle—it works.

Centuries later, icons like Brigitte Bardot, Diana Ross, and Twiggy's makeup in the '60s and '70s once again contributed to the look's widespread adoption.

"I think blue eyeshadow is ultimate classic look that tends to make a comeback now and then, just like a leopard print trend in fashion," Kojoeva says.

Still, it's not all the same as it was. The shades of blue eyeshadow available have expanded vastly as color cosmetics have become more inclusive over the years.

In the '80s, Kojoeva notes, "It was all about deeper blues worn up to the brows." Then in the '90s and early '00s, starlets like Paris Hilton, Beyoncé, and Sarah Jessica Parker were obsessed with a "frosty, metallic wash" of blue. Today, we have all of the above—and some intense pigments made possible by recent beauty innovations.

Model Jean Shrimpton was one of many to take on blue eyeshadow in the '60s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to Wear Blue Eyeshadow

There are so, so many ways to wear blue eyeshadow. You can go mod or more modern, subtle or monochromatic.

Williamson, for example, loves to see blues in different textures and tones used on the eye for a monochromatic look. Picture a light, shimmery teal shadow paired with dark navy/royal blue eyeliner, like Shiseido's Kajal InkArtist Pencil in "Gunjo Blue."

"It’s all about having fun and wearing it confidently," Kojoeva adds. "I personally love to use the blue color as an accent around the inner corner of the eyes or around the waterline. You don’t have to go all out to get a strong look."

To get started, Willis recommends prepping your lids with concealer for a "flawless, even canvas." Then, begin finger painting. If you're using a powder, make sure you have a mixing medium on hand to influence how the color reads and how long the pigment will wear.

“The best way to use any blue eyeshadows is definitely with your fingers," says Willis. "For general application—and to get that rich turquoise blue—you want to use your fingers to apply and get the richest, best pigment from the product. ”

While applying, you'll want to buff the shadow at the crease, slightly diffusing it out so there's no major transition of color. (You don’t want a sharp line.) Another note? In sticking with classic makeup rules, if you're going for bold eyeshadow, you should probably stay away from, say, a bold lip.

"I tend to go easy on blush and eyebrows, and stay away from bright lip colors," Kojoeva says. "Keep the eyelid nice and clean and just add winged dark brown or black eyeliner. Take a smudge brush or even your finger and apply blue shadow around the inner corner of your eyes. It will make your eyes pop instantly. If you wanna go extra, add corner lashes and, voila, you're ready."

Chynara Kojoeva gave Amy Jackson a blue eyeshadow look for the Rabanne show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chynara Kojoeva.)

The Best Blue Eyeshadows

The Best Bold Blue Eyeshadow Violette_FR Yeux Paint in “Dieu Bleu” $31 at Violette_FR Violette_FR’s Dieu Bleu (that’s French for God’s Blue, if you missed it) is a punch of bright cobalt. "If it sounds scary to wear, since it is so intense, I get it," Contributing Syndications Editor Katherine J. Igoe says. "But founder Violette designs all her eyeshadows to be playful and buildable—if you want to wear this as a thin liner (or layered with some of her other colors), you can. The first time I used it, I layered it on top of a darker shadow; I got so many compliments that I immediately began using it as a solo liner. It’s the most magnificent pop for my gray-blue eyes that I’ve genuinely worn it to the grocery store on a Tuesday." Want something a bit softer? Igoe recommends the sparkly Bleu de Minuit shade Pros: Smudge- and crease-free; Long lasting Cons: Bold as can be, so you have to go all in Customer Review: "Yeux Paint is brilliantly colored and easy to apply. The application is simple but results in eye-popping vibrancy. I can't own enough colors. It was love at my first application of Yeux." -Violette_FR

The Best Buildable Blue Eyeshadow MAC Satin Eyeshadow in “Triennial Wave” $23 at Ulta Nothing beats a classic. When people think blue shadow, they often think MAC. While the brand has a number of blue hues in their repertoire (Williamson also loves the shade "Atlantic Blue") the semi-matte "Triennial Wave" falls in line with that slightly cool-toned, medium blue that works for everyone. Pros: Smooth application; Highly pigmented Cons: Customers sometimes report creasing Customer Review: "Years ago I used to wear a gorgeous turquoise Veluxe pearl shadow from MAC has long been discontinued. I don’t remember the name. Even though Triennial Wave is a satin finish and a different shade of blue, it’s somehow the same feel and vibe. So glad I found it. I use the 239 brush to pack it on first and then I blend out." -Nordstrom

The Best Metallic Blue Eyeshadow Kulfi Zari Eyes Long-Lasting Crease-Proof Cream Eyeshadow $30 at Sephora Kulfi's "Disco Dreams" is a Williamson-approved favorite blue eyeshadow. Highly pigmented with major iridescence, this duo-chrome (it has a little green to it!) cream-to-powder eyeshadow has a crease-proof formula for long, dance floor-ready wear. You can use your fingertip to apply it, layering as you go for a more dramatic look. Pros: Easy to apply; Great color payoff Cons: Works best with primer Customer review: "I am loving this gorgeous cream shadow! The color payoff is so stunning on first swipe and the look that you get is truly gorgeous. It lasts all day as well." -Kulfi

The Best Blue Eyeshadow Duo Rabanne Eyephoria Mini Eyeshadow Palette Duo in "Digital Dream" $25 at Ulta According to Kojoeva, Paco Rabanne's "Digital Dream" eyeshadow palette is "one of those very rare products that works for all skin colors." Also available in the shimmery dark blue "Midnight Lights" colorway, it's easily buildable and comes in a perfect little travel-friendly palette so you can create a blue eyeshadow look anywhere in the world. Pros: Highly pigmented; Easy to travel with Cons: Customers have reported slight fallout Customer Review: "I love the small compact for the shadows, it had made it super easy to travel with and use. The color pay off it great and I actually really like the color combination." -Ulta

The Best Blue Eyeshadow for Easy Application Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint in “Pool” $18 at Sephora With colors inspired by the southwest skies, Glossier’s matte Skywash shadows are an easy entry into the world of blue shadows—there's really no way to go wrong with the liquid-to-powder, apply-blend-that's it formula. "Pool" is a pretty cornflower color that reminiscent of Kendall Jenner's viral powder blue shadow moment in August 2022. Pros: Easy to apply Cons: Minimal color payoff Customer Review: "Normally, I wouldn't purchase a 'wild' color and tend to stick to neutrals. I happened to purchase the blue on a whim and fell in love with it. So what the heck...gorgeous sheer wash of color that is buildable if you want more drama. Practically speaking, I am 55+ and this is easy to apply, doesn't make a mockery of my many wrinkles and textured eyelids AND it stays on for my entire 14+ hour work day. AAAAAND, doesn't irritate the sensitive skin around my eyes. So, Glossier, when will we see more colors? Let's get this old gal re-colorized!" -Sephora

The Best Blue Eyeshadow Palette Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Refill $75 at Nordstrom When asked about favorite blue eyeshadows, Clé de Peau Beauté's Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette comes to mind for Willis. With three finely milled shades (including that The Love Witch-esque turquoise!) and a primer, the palette is a great starting point for a wide array of blue eyeshadow looks. Pros: An array of shades to choose from; High quality Cons: Some customers don't appreciate the scent; Case sold separately Customer Review: "One of the most beautiful palettes I have ever owned. It blends well and the [pigment's] bright. Highly recommend!." -Nordstrom

Meet the Experts

Emma Willis Social Links Navigation Celebrity Makeup Artist Originally from the U.K., Emma Willis is a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist, hairstylist, and men's groomer who trained at the prestigious London College of Fashion. Her client list includes JoJo Fletcher, Chrishell Stause, Rachel Zoe, Ariana Madix, Ashley Greene, Jessie James Decker, Jana Kramer, Giuliana Rancic, Audrina Patridge, Jaime Camil, and Jordan Rodgers, among many others.

Jonet Williamson Social Links Navigation Celebrity Makeup Artist Makeup Artist, Jonet Williamson discovered her love for art at a very early age. While growing up in New Orleans, one of the world's most eclectic and inspiring cities, Jonet was admitted into the gifted art program of her magnet high school. Here is where she began to master color theory, symmetry, texture, and innovation. From paint brushes to makeup brushes, she has used those same skills to solidify her style as a pro within the beauty industry. In 2005, Jonet began her journey in beauty working as a makeup artist for M.A.C. Cosmetics. Here the feeling of connecting with other women and helping them see the beauty within themselves became her greatest passion. With a willingness to learn and an eye for perfection Jonet moved to New York City in 2014 determined to further her artistry and career. Since then, her work has been featured in commercial campaigns (Dolce & Gabanna, Levis, Shea Moisture), editorials (Essence, L'Officiel), and tv & film productions (CBS, MTV, TNT). Drawing influence from the art of painting her style is a fusion of hyper real skin, modern beauty elements, and abstract expressionism. Jonet Williamson also works closely with brands on content creation (Revlon, Shiseido, L'Oreal, Beauty Counter) and product development. If you follow her online you can expect to see lots of fresh skin, a vibrant use of color, striking graphic liner shapes, and soft glam looks fit for a red carpet.