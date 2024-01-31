Keke Palmer has some new fringe—and she shared the hairstyle not with a bang, but with an Instagram Story. Instead of debuting the change at an event, as she did with her recent honey blonde locks, the actress teased the new look oh-so casually via social media.

Palmer nonchalantly debuted her fresh cut in a photo with a close crew of friends, including her makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, and hairstylist, Keshaun Williamson (also known as The Lace Assassin), in honor of her entertainment network, KeyTV.

Lucky for us, Alexis knows how important glam close-ups are, even when you're busy celebrating. The beauty professional shared an adorable photo to her own Instagram Story so we could see Palmer's bangs in actual lighting (and not a bouncy video set to the tune of "Rich Baby Daddy" by Drake, like the actress provided).

Kenya Alexis and Keke Palmer pose together to celebrate Palmer's entertainment network—and quietly reveal the actress's new cut. (Image credit: @basedkenken on Instagram)

Palmer's perfectly wispy bangs are perfectly wispy reach well past her eyes and sway to the right, thanks to her deep side part. Colored her signature dark hue, they blend nicely with a sleek layered haircut that hits just above the Nope star's collarbone. While not entirely there, the look is closely approaching side bang territory—one of 2024's biggest hair trends as predicted by Marie Claire.

Keke Palmer showed off similar bangs at a SiriusXM Studios visit in October 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This is a look that is flattering on so many face shapes and we’ll see it come back in the Spring,” hairstylist Adir Abergel shared last month.

Sweeping her bangs slightly to the side isn't the only way Palmer is ahead of the trends. Remember that blue eyeshadow she wore the other day? It's poised to be everywhere soon.