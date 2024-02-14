Brigitte Bardot Is on Every Celebrity's Mood Board Right Now

Marry a Brigitte Bardot homage and a trending accessory in one look, and it's guaranteed to be a success. This New York Fashion Week, Rachel Zegler did just that.

The 22-year-old appeared at Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show on Tuesday, February 13, wearing a black-jacket-over-no-pants outfit topped with a thick, Bardot-inspired knit headband that pulled back her dark hair.

Rachel Zegler shows off her Brigitte Bardot-inspired headband look at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot wears a headband in Paris, France, in January 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity hairstylist Rebekah Forecast, who created a stunning headband style for Jennifer Lawrence last year, put together Zegler's vintage-inspired look. But while Lawrence's leather Jennifer Behr band was thin, Zegler's had fabric to spare. Speficially, Forecast used Lelet's silk Annika Headband, which the brand itself says was inspired by Brigitte "Brigitte Bardot’s look from her role in the 1963 movie Contempt."

"We wanted to create a headwrap that was both nostalgic and modern all at once," reads the official product description.

Zegler tagged the rest of her glam team in an Instagram post from the Michael Kors show, including stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley and makeup artist Misha Shahzada. The latter crafted a magnificent smoky eye and soft pink lip for the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress.

Zegler is the third major celeb to wear a Bardot-inspired hairstyle as of late. Last month, Kacey Musgraves paid homage to the French film star while at Couture Week with a thick headband and teased hair of her own. Sydney Sweeney also gave the look a spin at Paris Fashion Week in October 2023. It's hardly the first time this look has gained newfound popularity, however: Marie Claire wrote about the thick headband trend in 2014.

Are you yourself looking to pay homage to Bardot? Or even Zegler herself? Shop the headband below.