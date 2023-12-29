Camila Cabello's 'Tuxedo' Manicure Was Made For New Year's Eve

What are you doing New Year's Eve? Camila Cabello has something extremely festive on the calendar, if her elegant black-and-white nail art is any indication.
How do we know this? The 26-year-old's nail artist, Tom Bachik, of course. Sharing a snap of the singer's hands to his Instagram account on Friday, December 29, Bachik dubbed the look "tuxedo vibes" and offered some much-needed manicure inspiration right in time for those last-minute holiday weekend salon appointments.
"The perfect mani for New Years Eve," he added with a glitter emoji.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails
A photo posted by tombachik on
To get the look, Bachik painted one half of each of Cabello's nails in a classic, white-tipped French manicure. The other half was covered in black nail polish—one of our favorite nail trends this winter.
“It’s your new neutral. It’s not a color and therefore it goes with everything,” shared nail artist and Essie Global Lead Educator Rita Remark while discussing the shade. "I like that it adds depth and texture to a really light or ethereal outfit.”
The "Havana" singer paired the manicure with a fuzzy gray coat, black boots, and impressive selection of onyx, silver, and diamond rings that perfectly complimented the monochrome nail palette. The look is a major switch-up from Cabello's last Bachik-designed manicure, which swapped suits for balletcore with an array of 3D bows and pearls over a pearlescent pink polish earlier in December.
From black ties to tutus, here's a New Year's affirmation inspired by Cabello's mani habits: you can have—and do—it all. Get started by shopping the tuxedo nail shades below.
Sophia Vilensky is a freelance beauty writer at Marie Claire, where she writes about the latest and greatest skincare launches, hair colors, and Cardi B manicures. Her work can also be found at Byrdie, Bravo, and Us Weekly. You can find her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.
