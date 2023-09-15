Cara Delevingne’s New Mullet Is Dyed Every Color of the Rainbow

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In the beauty world, Cara Delevingne is known for experimenting with her hairstyle. Sure, she has a honey-hued lob majority of the time, but the model has switched up her look countless times through the years. On a haircut front, she’s had longer locks, a buzz cut, a pixie with a deep side part to boot, and even baby bangs. From a color perspective, the Lora DiCarlo co-owner typically lives in the blonde realm, playing with platinum hues, white blondes, and champagne tones. That’s what makes her latest hair transformation so exciting.

Delevingne arrived at the Vogue World: London celebration with quite an eye-catching new look. For starters, her bob was chopped into what can only be described as half of a mullet. In traditional mullet fashion, the back of her hair was longer than the front and the sides of her hair. The kicker though is that a good chunk of Delevingne’s hair, both on the top of her head and in the mid-scalp region, was shaved into a buzz cut. How do I know this? Because the mystery mastermind responsible for styling Delevingne’s hair for the evening decided to spike up chunks of hair around the crown of her head with what I can only imagine to be an exorbitant amount of hair gel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, there’s the hair color of it all. The model has a little bit of pink, a touch of blue, some neon yellow, orange, and black dyes in the mix. And yet, there’s still more to unpack. On the buzzed sections of Delevingne’s hair is a spotted leopard print design. This new look isn’t mainstream, but it does align with Delevingne’s long-held mission to challenge traditional beauty standards.

Following the 2017 Met Gala, where the star showed up with a silver-painted scalp, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on conventional beauty. "It's exhausting to be told what beauty should look like," she wrote at the time. "I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, wipe off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?"