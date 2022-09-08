Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Bleached eyebrows and frosted lips divide the beauty world like no other—you either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. But thanks to Cardi B, Twitter has found a whole new beauty category to lose it over: Duck feet nails. The nail shape, which is hallmarked by a dramatic, flared tip, had its moment, albeit a controversial one, circa the early 2000s. And apparently, the “WAP” singer is petitioning for the shape’s return. She took to Instagram during son Wave’s first birthday party to give her 140 million followers an up-close-and-personal look at her over-the-top manicure.
The duck-feet shape certainly stole the show, but it was far from the sole focal point. The classic French was blinged out with gems—we’re talking red hearts and white rhinestones. Her ring finger even featured a 3D cherry design. It was extra in the best way possible. Alas, the Internet had thoughts—and lots of them. Twitter was in all out tizzy over the Y2K-esque look.
Some, we’re all for the duck-feet manicure resurgence. “Me when I saw Cardi B post her duck feet nails on Instagram,” one person captioned a meme of the singer saying, “Oh my god, what is that?” Others couldn’t help but reminisce on year’s past. “I swear I remember duck nails in my senior year,” one person recalled, while another said, “Snooki was the first person I ever saw do the duck nails in the early 2000s.”
While the duck-feet manicure may be a bit out-of-the-box, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Cardi, along with her go-to nail artist Jenny Bui, are always creating one-of-a-kind looks. She's had Louis Vuitton monogrammed sets, extra-long acrylics, and blinged out designs that easily weigh upwards of 10 pounds. That in mind, we can't wait to see what mani she breaks out next.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
