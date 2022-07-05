Cardi B’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Officially Has Cooler Nail Art Than Us

It’s a fact: Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus is hands down, without a doubt the world’s most stylish toddler. Not only is her wardrobe filled with couture brands like Chanel, Balenciaga, and Dior, but the three-year-old also clearly has her nails on the pulse of the beauty world. Case in point? The little one teamed up with her mom’s nail artist, Jenny M Bui, to get a fabulous pink mani complete with an ice cream and rainbow sprinkle design.

“Thank you Jenny for my nails,” Kulture adorably said in a video posted to Cardi’s Instagram Stories. After a little coaching from her mom, Kulture showed the camera her fabulous, square-shaped set complete with a melted ice cream design. And if we’re being completely honest, this look is going straight on our summer nail inspo board.

(Image credit: Instagram/Bardi B)

Kulture clearly took a page out of her mom’s playbook with this latest beauty look. Cardi is always showing off blinged out, rhinestone-encrusted, extremely elaborate acrylics. Currently, she’s rocking some neon green tips, but she’s known for switching it up on the regular. The “WAP” singer has had aura-inspired manicures, stiletto-shaped sets, Swarovski crystal nail art—we could go on.

Cardi’s love for a good beauty look doesn’t stop and start with her nails though. In fact, it’s the DIY hair mask she uses on Kulture that’s achieved viral status. In November 2020, she revealed that she blends up some honey, castor oil, egg, avocado, and coconut oil in a blender to make a moisturizing concoction.

As for the rest of her hair routine? It’s pretty affordable—she’s all about the drugstore products. In August 2021, she tweeted a photo of her hair and body lineup. It was complete with everything from Dove and Dr. Teals to St. Ives. The latter caused a bit of controversy, as followers said the Apricot Scrub was a little harsh for the skin. To that, Cardi, who was pregnant with son Wave at the time, clapped back: “I loooveeeee to exfoliate down south with it after I shave. I can’t laser or wax til I give birth so I like to exfoliate right after I shave. Body scrubs is good for the leg & body but I feel is too oily for the bikini line.”