Cardi B Officially Confirms Her Relationship Status With Offset

Cardi B is known for many things from her fans: jaw-dropping outfits, incredible music, and complete honesty. That honesty came into play in her latest Instagram Live, where she confirmed for fans that she and longtime partner Offset had broken up.
The pair have been married since 2017 and share two children together. They initially split in 2018, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Kulture. At the time, Offset had been at the center of cheating allegations at the time for which he issued a public apology. The pair seemingly worked things out; they later filed for divorce in 2020, before deciding to try again.
Since then, the pair welcomed their son, Wave, into the world.
Recently though fans believed that Cardi was dropping hints that everything wasn't perfect in paradise. Last week, the singer posted cryptic messages on her Instagram, including “You know when you just outgrow a relationship” and “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings. I gotta put myself first."
Social media detectives quickly discovered that the pair were no longer following one another on Instagram. Then Offset was inspired to do some Instagram stories of his own, including a scene from Scarface about being unable to trust people.
Cardi finally addressed the matter in an Instagram Live. She said that she had struggled to open up about this but felt like she received signs that it was time to be honest. She didn't specify when she and Offset broke up or if they've filed for divorce, but said she's "been single for a minute."
Cardi seemed somber when discussing the breakup but also hopeful for the future. She rounded it off by saying, "I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning, and yeah, I am excited.”
Fans supported the singer in the breakup. One user wrote, "If this is true she’s going to be the biggest star in the world, I always felt like he was holding her back."
As we wait and see, let's hope Cardi (and the rest of us) manage to start 2024 fresh and open, indeed.
Cardi B reveals she is single, confirming break up with Offset. pic.twitter.com/5sZsQ5enCwDecember 11, 2023
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Julia Fox Wore Three Bold Looks In One Weekend... Because She's Julia Fox
We'd expect nothing less.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Sophie Turner's Love Life Is Back In the Headlines Post-Joe Jonas Divorce
A source close to the actress spoke out about Turner's relationship status.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
There’s Something Missing from the Wales Family Christmas Card—and It’s, Casually, a Body Part
You’ll never be able to unsee it.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Celebrities Flock to Balenciaga Show, Which Turned an L.A. Residential Street Into a Runway
One boldfaced name took to the runway to help model the Fall 2024 collection.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Concertgoer Who Poured a Drink on Her
The trend that needs to stop, like, yesterday.
By Iris Goldsztajn