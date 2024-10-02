32 Pictures of Celebrity Eyebrows to Emulate

Eyebrows come in literally all shapes and sizes. You can define them by their volume (from extremely thick to extremely thin) and shape (from straight to arched, rounded, and even S-shaped). Both aspects have an important impact on the style of your brows and the look you're able to achieve.

Luckily, celebrities have wide-ranging brow shapes and sizes—so if you're looking for celebrity eyebrow inspo, you've come to the right place. It's worth noting, of course, that celebs sometimes rely on tinting, lamination, microblading, henna or tattoos, waxing or threading, and/or makeup products, as well as expert estheticians and stylists. In other words, if you want to change up your brows, make sure you talk to a professional. Below, 32 pictures of celebrity brows to emulate.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, whose brows are straight across and thick, also brushes them upward for a little extra volume. Even though there's not an angled arch here, you don't have to shy away from a straighter shape: thick brows look great when they're full and tapered.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has naturally thinner brows (and has gone extremely thin on occasion), has a pretty rounded arch that can be shaped effectively to be either sharper or softer. If you have thin brows, don't despair—because you can angle them really beautifully.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is a terrific example of someone who's embraced her natural brow shape over time, which means a softer and flatter shape that's not quite as dramatic as some of her youthful styles. Brows can be a bit more "unfussy" when they're lighter.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale's got an extremely round brow shape that flatters her face. If your brows happen to be patchy or they could use a little "filling in" with some products, Beckinsale offers a great example of doing it gently and naturally with a soft brow pencil or pomade.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor's dark, dramatic brows (to suit her dark, dramatic hair and striking heart-shaped face) have a really stunning arch and thicker width. If you like your brows to be the centerpiece of your face, you can actually lean in on the drama with a pomade or even a more "permanent" (tattooed) solution if you know you like your brows one way.

Lily Collins

There was a moment in time during which everyone wanted Lily Collins' eyebrows, and for good reason: They're a pretty striking shape, with a nice arch and a cool taper. This exact look isn't feasible for everyone, since you need a thicker brow, but the darker color lends itself well to a dramatic shape.

Natalie Portman

If you've got super-straight brows (and are lamenting the fact that you can't get a dramatic arch out of them), fear not. Natalie Portman is probably your biggest source of inspo, and she curates them carefully so that there's still some angularity. If you've got a heart-shaped face, this gentle shape is extremely complementary.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has thick, S-shaped brows (so named because they're angular and make a slight "S" shape), but they're still quite soft and natural. Instead of over-emphasizing the thickness, she brushes her brows up and doesn't try to fill in the areas where the hair's a bit thinner.

Rihanna

Rihanna, queen, is a beauty maven for a number of reasons—but one of my favorite things about her look is that she has always embraced her sharp, thin brows. While this look is a bit softer than she sometimes goes, it's working with her natural shape without adding on a ton.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba has been an eyebrow icon since the early '00s—granted, when she had her breakout in Dark Angel, her brows were pencil-thin, but she subsequently grew them out to their fuller but not-too-thick potential. For those of us with not-awesome brow volume (myself included), this brow thickness is ideal.

Zendaya

If you like an eyebrow shape that's heavy on volume and drama, Zendaya's stenciled S-shaped brows are the way to go. They're incredibly long and shapely, with only about a half-inch of space between them in the center. If you have angular features, angular brows are actually quite complementary.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's eyebrows are already cool-looking, with their upward shape and impressive thickness, and she only enhances them by brushing the hairs upwards. This is one of a few examples where we see lighter patches aren't the enemy and can make for a more "natural" look.

Anya Taylor-Joy

It's hard to get a more angled look than Anya Taylor-Joy's steep-angled high arch. But by dying them a darker color and pairing them with a deep lip color, she goes even further. The effect is to draw attention to her striking features, and it's successful.

Taylor Swift

We don't always get a good look at Taylor Swift's awesome brow shape, given that she often wears bangs or fringe in front. But even though they're light (and even a bit sparse here) they have a cool tall-arched shape that works beautifully with her signature cat-eye.

Kaia Gerber

A lot like her mother, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber is blessed with both volume and shape, not to mention a rich brunette color. Gerber fills in her brows and brushes them up to make them look even more angled—it's a bit more styled, in other words, and thus deliberately artful.

Jasmine Sanders

Model Jasmine Sanders is known for her gorgeous curls, but her thick brows are just as much a part of her aesthetic. By leaving them their natural dark color, and matching them to her visible roots, the brows help "ground" the look and keep focus on her face.

Charlize Theron

Embrace a thinner eyebrow shape! Charlize Theron's dark blonde brows don't need a ton of enhancement; if yours are similarly angled or round, you can achieve a similar look by filling in the patchy spots and brushing up the brows to draw attention to the natural shape.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton has long, full, gently arching brows that are made to look almost a little unkempt—in the most amazing way. She wisely chooses dark eye makeup to make the brows cohesive with the rest of her look and then just lets her brows be as wild as they want to be.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey often goes for a well-defined look, including sharp eyeliner and lip liner. But by keeping her brows softer here and a similar color to her hair, it brings in a more subtle contrast. If you like a heavier makeup look, try a lighter brow like this and see what you think.

Zoë Kravitz

Now that is drama. Zoë Kravitz has thick upward-shaped eyebrows, and she's never afraid to make them the focal point of her look. Keeping the rest of her makeup fairly simple means that her enviable brow volume is the star—it makes her eyes look intense in the best way.

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies had some of the best brows from our "skinny eyebrow era" of the '90s and '00s, and she has continued to maintain their shape and structure to beautiful effect. The soft round shape mitigates the intensity of the color, and she's not aiming to tame them completely.

Jennifer Connelly

From the very beginning of her career, Jennifer Connelly has had extremely thick, straight brows. Far from shying away from the shape, Connelly has only leaned in further, making them look even fuller and more dramatic. For any person who's looking to keep their look similar as they age, keeping the same brow volume and shape is a smart tactic.

Solange Knowles

Hello, steep arch! Solange Knowles has a fantastic eyebrow shape; by keeping the brow itself a little less thick and dramatic, the arch doesn't look too over-the-top (keeping the brow thicker and softer helps it avoid looking like it's a 1920s caricature).

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn's signature tapered brows and matching pixie gave her that dramatic-but-sweet look that she was known for. It's easier to get a tapered brow when you have more natural brow volume; this is a good style if you're dialing down the intensity.

Keira Knightley

It's safe to say that Keira Knightley helped usher in our "thick brow" era of the '00s: hers are lighter and a bit more uneven than the '20s iteration of the thick brow trend, but that's actually what I love about it. They feel authentically wild and an integral part of her face.

Zoë Saldaña

Zoë Saldaña makes a great case for keeping your brows thin and shapely without veering into "pencil-thin" territory (and if you've got similar eyebrows, Saldaña should be on your Pinterest board). This pretty, circular shape is both substantial and slim at the same time.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz's secret is that she very rarely messes with her natural tail-arched brows. So whenever she's on the red carpet, she always looks exactly like herself. She's actually allowed her brows to grow in and become even more "fluffy" over time, which is a smart move.

Gigi Hadid

If there's anyone whose eyebrows I covet, it's Gigi Hadid. She has such natural-looking brows—part of it is the lighter color, part of it is the fact that they're slightly asymmetrical, and she makes it a part of her aesthetic. The result is healthy-looking brows that are still eye-catching (pun not intended).

Jourdan Dunn

If you happen to have a thick brow and steep arch like Jourdan Dunn (and the angular features to match), lean in! These are carefully stenciled with absolutely no errant hairs to be seen; such well-manicured brows make for an extremely precise and chic look.

Katharine Hepburn

Katharine Hepburn's thick arched eyebrows were a much more modern look for its time (the '40s and earlier decades saw brows that were quite thin) and matched the gorgeous angularity of her face. In particular, they framed her eyes beautifully and gave them a particular intensity.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell's eyebrows are, essentially, a work of art. They're thick, but not too bushy, mostly straight across with a modern tail arch for shaping. Regardless of the literal thickness of your brow, this is a gorgeous and highly emulatable shape.

Brooke Shields

Before we collectively knew how to wrangle and enhance our brows, Brooke Shields was a shining beacon of the '80s and an example of what good eyebrows could look like. What I love about this look is that it is truly wild and unmanaged, with her natural shape and even some stray hairs throughout.