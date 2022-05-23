Charlotte Tilbury Is Honoring the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee With a "Timeless" Limited-Edition Collection

The Platinum Jubilee, which marks Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne, is set to be a huge weekend-long event. And it’s only fitting that Charlotte Tilbury, which just so happens to be one of Meghan Markle’s favorite beauty brands, is set to be the beauty partner for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. This in mind, it’s safe to say that the Sunday, June 5 red carpet event will be filled with some of the glowiest, dewiest, and Pillow Talk-ified makeup in existence.

Not only will the Charlotte Tilbury team be responsible for a handful of the day’s looks, but the brand has also decided to honor Her Majesty—and grace our makeup bags—with a limited-edition collection that’s as regal as it gets. The star of the five-piece drop is a luxe velvet makeup bag, $40, that’s available for purchase on Wednesday, May 25. The rest of the line includes the cult-favorite Magic Cream, $100, and three jewel-toned lipsticks (Runway Royalty, The Queen, and Gracefully Pink) that retail for $34 across the board.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury )

Curating such a special collection and partaking in the official pageant is an “incredible” honor for Charlotte, who credits Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth as a “true icon” and inspiration. “This magical, monumental moment in history is our opportunity to both celebrate and pay tribute to Her Majesty and to her service to this country and to The Commonwealth,” Tilbury exclusively told Marie Claire. “In this historic year, I want to celebrate the timeless beauty, grace, and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen. I truly believe that everyone, at every age, deserves to feel and look like the most beautiful, confident version of themselves. So, I am incredibly proud to pay tribute to Her Majesty by creating an exclusive Charlotte Tilbury Platinum Jubilee collection which celebrates The Queen's incredible seventy years as a global icon.”

Tilbury’s relationship with the royal family goes way beyond her current collection. In 2018, the British beauty founder was named a Member of Most Excellent Order by Queen Elizabeth herself. "I feel so incredibly honored and proud to have received my MBE today," the beauty founder wrote on Instagram at the time. "I want to thank my wonderful family, my friends, my dream team, and my inspirational industry peers who have supported me along the way! I always say it takes a team to build a dream, and this is a dream come true for me."

To see how Tilbury’s years-long love for the royal family manifested in the Platinum Jubilee Collection, keep scrolling.