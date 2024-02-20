Pop star Ciara is exactly five feet and seven inches tall. Solely based on visuals, her new braids also measure roughly five feet and seven inches, which is an impressive feat.

While vacationing in the Dominican Republic this week, the 38-year-old showed off new braids that, when fully stretched out, appear to be the same length as the singer's body. With blue skies behind her and a plunging, dark purple swimsuit rounding out her look, Ciara was filmed walking into the water with her (extra) long brunette hair trailing behind her.

A post shared by Ciara A photo posted by ciara on

The style is a major switch-up from her previous hairstyle. Days ago, Ciara wore a perfectly messy bun in a bright shade of blonde with touches of pink.

"I know them braids took 40 days and 40 nights to finish!" joked a fan under the Instagram post. Meanwhile, other followers noted how happy they were to see the mother-of-four enjoy her postpartum body on vacation.

"A woman's body after pregnancy is not showcased enough. People with influence will lie about being pregnant, have a baby and then come back with surgery done. You are showing your beauty before during and after pregnancy and empowering women and mommies everywhere!" reads the top comment, which garnered over 10,000 likes. "Wait move those braids real quick," jokingly reads another.

A pink-haired Ciara poses with husband Russell Wilson during Super Bowl 2024 Weekend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Grammy Award-winning artist definitely had some help completing her current hairstyle, we know for a fact that she's skilled in the braiding department. In the past, Ciara has shown off her talents with her kids Future and Sienna.

"I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger. It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids," she captioned an April 2020 Instagram post.

Soon, baby Amora will be old enough to book an appointment at her mom's salon. And until then? With three kids, a husband, and almost-six-foot locks of her own, Ciara has more than enough hair to keep busy.