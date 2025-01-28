Cyklar’s New Perfume Oils Made Me Ditch Every Other Scent I Own
You *need* these.
I am a fragrance loyalist—I'll use a single perfume to the very last drop. However, Cyklar’s newest launch has me swapping my scent every single day. The bodycare brand (our editors can't get enough of the Body Wash and Body Lotion) just debuted its latest formula: a range of perfume oils that are quickly becoming my favorite fragrance launch of 2025.
The collection of eight scents taps into every major scent family. Heady, sexy notes (like the aptly named “Sex Musk”) sit alongside your skin-but-better options, adult-feeling florals, and not-too-sweet vanilla perfumes. Designed to be applied to your pressure points, they radiate a noticeable (but not headache-inducing) level of fragrance that melts in with the rest of your routine. Marie Claire editors have also been secretly testing them for weeks, and we’re all obsessed.
Fans of the rest of Cyklar’s cult-favorite line will recognize familiar scents like Sacred Santal (comprised of notes of bergamot and ambrette) and Vanilla Verve (which blends vanilla with green cardamom and musk). The former is my personal favorite in this new formulation, especially when layered with a new scent in the perfume oil range, Cedar Supreme.
Each tiny bottle retails for $24 and is available on Cyklar’s website now. But, if their quick-to-sell-out range is any indication, these will be gone before you know it. Keep scrolling to shop and hear from our editors about their favorite scents.
After falling head over heels in love with the Sacred Santal body wash and lotion, I was a quick fan of the matching perfume oil. Even when I apply the lotion right before, I don't find that the scent is too overpowering. I also find that it's a great base when mixed with other scents in the range, and I can apply it on the go since the bottle is so small.
"I'm the official Vanilla Verve ambassador. I use the scented body wash, the lotion, and now lock it all in with brand new perfume oil," says Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender. "It's subtle enough that it doesn't overpower my (also vanilla) perfume, but still provides a full-day stay and a warm and cozy aura—which is very welcome in this brutal winter weather."
"I fell in love with Cyklar because of their body washes, so when the brand also launched fragrance oils, I knew I had to try them. These body oils landed on the top shelf of my fragrance cabinet as soon as I got my hands on them," gushes Beauty Writer Ariel Baker. "I have multiple favorites from the line, but I've noticed that I've been reaching for Cedar Supreme the most."
"Never did I think I would look forward to wearing a fragrance called ‘Sex Musk’ but lo and behold I am," says Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger. "Maybe it’s because this scent feels warm and familiar—like being wrapped in a blanket or a hug— but it’s the first thing I want to put on when I get out of the shower. It doesn’t lean one way either—it’s not too floral or too musky, making it the perfect choice for layering.”
Floral perfumes are not normally my vibe, but Flora Veil is different. It's probably because of the deeper and sandalwood and ambrette notes. When combined with notes like peony and what the brand calls "Fresh Air," you get this sexy-sweet combination I can't stop wearing.
"As much of a fan that I am of woodsy fragrances, I was shocked by how much I enjoyed Modern Patchouli," Baker says. "Some of the notes include coconut water and mimosa, which are a bit unusual but combined with the others like pistachio, vanilla, and of course, patchouli, it's a mouthwatering fragrance that I've been wearing much more than I thought I would. This one's definitely a sleeper hit."
"Lover's Leather has pretty much solidified my love for spicy, woodsy fragrances because next to Cedar Supreme, it's one of my most used scents from the entire collection," continues Baker. "It pairs perfectly with the go-to fragrances that I already wear but the oil adds a depth to my fragrance wardrobe that I find undeniably sexy. It's perfectly unisex, but while you can share this one with your partner, you likely won't want to."
I had my eye on the Bergamont Bond body wash, so I was happy to test the fragrance in the perfume oil first. It combines the titular note with verbena and bamboo for a zesty, citrusy finished fragrance that smells clean. Please Cyklar—bring this out in a candle! I'm begging.
