Doja Cat has worn her fair share of hairstyles over the years—think: pink wigs, blonde bangs, micro-mullets. But on Thursday, August 4, the “Get Into It” singer made the decision to shave her head—and her eyebrows—on Instagram Live. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she said to her 24 million followers. “I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

The Grammy Award winner went on to say that while she’s “obsessed” with her new look, her decision to shave her hair was born out of years of frustration with the multitude of layers of real hair, wigs, and glue on her head. “I remember feeling so f—ing exhausted when working out … I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked or how my hair was doing and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” she said in the livestream. “It would slide off. There are times when I’d put on a beanie. There were times I’d put a beanie on top of wigs that’s on top of a wig cap that’s on top of braids. I just can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f—king head.”

Doja Cat also added that her decision made the most sense for her because she rarely, if ever, wore her hair naturally. “I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my hair out—I had like two eras. I would straighten it. There was a moment where I would wear my hair natural, but I don’t even wear it natural because I don’t feel like it,” she said. It’s just a f–ing nightmare dude. I’m over it. I’m really liking this. What is the use of having hair, if you’re not going to f—king wear it out?”

A handful of fans took to Twitter following Doja Cat’s Instagram Live to share their thoughts on the singer’s new look. “I love that Doja Cat shaved her hair off. She feels more confident with it off. I love this for her,” one fan account wrote. Others made a point to call out those criticising Doja’s decision, pointing out that the choice to shave her head is entirely her own. That most important takeaway? Doja has “never felt so f—ing happy.”