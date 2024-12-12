If you were to look at Selena Gomez’s Instagram right now, want to know the first thing you’d see? A giant diamond perched on her left hand. In a photo carousel captioned “forever begins now..” the Rare Beauty entrepreneur confirmed that she is now engaged to her long-time partner, Benny Blanco. Still, if it wasn’t the eye-catching marquise-cut ring that got your attention first, it was likely the on-the-nose bridal manicure that did it.

The look is courtesy of Gomez’s go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik , and it is the same polish she wore to Chanel’s Academy Women's Luncheon on Dec. 10—hours before Blanco proposed.

To set the foundation, her nails were cut short and filed into a soft almond shape, using Bachik’s Tweezerman Travel Nail-Care set . For color, the duo opted for Chanel’s sheer pink Ballerina nail polish. Lastly, Bachik added Le Gel Coat for a glossy finish and Huile de Jazmin, which is an oil, on her hands.

Selena Gomez wore Chanel's Ballerina nail polish for her engagement manicure. (Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

As for how Gomez managed to have the perfect engagement manicure for this moment? Intuition. When I asked Bachik if Gomez knew the big question was coming or if her nails were just a coincidence, he told me it was “a little bit of both.”

Regardless, it was an extremely sweet evening. The singer shared a picture that seemed to be taken minutes just after Blanco proposed. In it, she wears a fur coat and light-wash jeans, sitting on a picnic blanket with a massive smile on her face as she stares down at her new ring.

Selena Gomez spotted at Chanel's Academy Women's Luncheon, wearing what would become her engagement manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While this sheer pink shade is perfect for brides (and is royal-family approved ), a few sheer pinks and beiges should be in your at-home nail kit even if you prefer a more neutral manicure. These minimalist shades look good for every occasion (including engagement photo ops). If you’re someone who doesn’t necessarily do your nails on a set schedule, these hues don’t look too obvious when your manicures grow out. So for anyone hoping to copy Selena Gomez's engagement manicure glow, I rounded up a few of my favorites, ahead.

Shop Sheer Pink Nail Polishes Inspired by Selena Gomez

Essie Ballet Slippers Visit Site

Hermes Rose Porcelaine Visit Site

Olive and June Sheer Set Visit Site

