Selena Gomez’s Engagement Manicure Is Sheer Bridal Perfection

It's ideal for wives-to-be and minimalists alike.

Selena Gomez posing at a Chanel event
Selena Gomez wearing what will become her engagement manicure at a Chanel event.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker
By
published
in News

If you were to look at Selena Gomez’s Instagram right now, want to know the first thing you’d see? A giant diamond perched on her left hand. In a photo carousel captioned “forever begins now..” the Rare Beauty entrepreneur confirmed that she is now engaged to her long-time partner, Benny Blanco. Still, if it wasn’t the eye-catching marquise-cut ring that got your attention first, it was likely the on-the-nose bridal manicure that did it.

The look is courtesy of Gomez’s go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik, and it is the same polish she wore to Chanel’s Academy Women's Luncheon on Dec. 10—hours before Blanco proposed.

To set the foundation, her nails were cut short and filed into a soft almond shape, using Bachik’s Tweezerman Travel Nail-Care set. For color, the duo opted for Chanel’s sheer pink Ballerina nail polish. Lastly, Bachik added Le Gel Coat for a glossy finish and Huile de Jazmin, which is an oil, on her hands.

selena gomez gets engaged to benny blanco with a massive marquise ring

Selena Gomez wore Chanel's Ballerina nail polish for her engagement manicure.

(Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

As for how Gomez managed to have the perfect engagement manicure for this moment? Intuition. When I asked Bachik if Gomez knew the big question was coming or if her nails were just a coincidence, he told me it was “a little bit of both.”

Regardless, it was an extremely sweet evening. The singer shared a picture that seemed to be taken minutes just after Blanco proposed. In it, she wears a fur coat and light-wash jeans, sitting on a picnic blanket with a massive smile on her face as she stares down at her new ring.

Selena Gomez at a Chanel event showing her nails

Selena Gomez spotted at Chanel's Academy Women's Luncheon, wearing what would become her engagement manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this sheer pink shade is perfect for brides (and is royal-family approved), a few sheer pinks and beiges should be in your at-home nail kit even if you prefer a more neutral manicure. These minimalist shades look good for every occasion (including engagement photo ops). If you’re someone who doesn’t necessarily do your nails on a set schedule, these hues don’t look too obvious when your manicures grow out. So for anyone hoping to copy Selena Gomez's engagement manicure glow, I rounded up a few of my favorites, ahead.

Shop Sheer Pink Nail Polishes Inspired by Selena Gomez

Le Vernis
Le Vernis

Essie Ballerina Slippers nail polish
Essie Ballet Slippers

Hermes Rose Porcelaine nail polish
Hermes Rose Porcelaine

Olive and June Sheer Set Nail Polish

Olive and June Sheer Set

TOPICS
Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Contributing Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the beauty writer at Marie Claire. Previously freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, POPSUGAR, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Previously in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸