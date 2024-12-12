Selena Gomez’s Engagement Manicure Is Sheer Bridal Perfection
It's ideal for wives-to-be and minimalists alike.
If you were to look at Selena Gomez’s Instagram right now, want to know the first thing you’d see? A giant diamond perched on her left hand. In a photo carousel captioned “forever begins now..” the Rare Beauty entrepreneur confirmed that she is now engaged to her long-time partner, Benny Blanco. Still, if it wasn’t the eye-catching marquise-cut ring that got your attention first, it was likely the on-the-nose bridal manicure that did it.
The look is courtesy of Gomez’s go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik, and it is the same polish she wore to Chanel’s Academy Women's Luncheon on Dec. 10—hours before Blanco proposed.
To set the foundation, her nails were cut short and filed into a soft almond shape, using Bachik’s Tweezerman Travel Nail-Care set. For color, the duo opted for Chanel’s sheer pink Ballerina nail polish. Lastly, Bachik added Le Gel Coat for a glossy finish and Huile de Jazmin, which is an oil, on her hands.
As for how Gomez managed to have the perfect engagement manicure for this moment? Intuition. When I asked Bachik if Gomez knew the big question was coming or if her nails were just a coincidence, he told me it was “a little bit of both.”
Regardless, it was an extremely sweet evening. The singer shared a picture that seemed to be taken minutes just after Blanco proposed. In it, she wears a fur coat and light-wash jeans, sitting on a picnic blanket with a massive smile on her face as she stares down at her new ring.
While this sheer pink shade is perfect for brides (and is royal-family approved), a few sheer pinks and beiges should be in your at-home nail kit even if you prefer a more neutral manicure. These minimalist shades look good for every occasion (including engagement photo ops). If you’re someone who doesn’t necessarily do your nails on a set schedule, these hues don’t look too obvious when your manicures grow out. So for anyone hoping to copy Selena Gomez's engagement manicure glow, I rounded up a few of my favorites, ahead.
Shop Sheer Pink Nail Polishes Inspired by Selena Gomez
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the beauty writer at Marie Claire. Previously freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, POPSUGAR, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Previously in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
36 On-Sale Bags I'm Eyeing to Conquer The Holiday Travel Season
From crossbody bags to weekenders, these under-$350 finds are must-haves.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Selena Gomez Got Engaged In A Fur Coat and $120 Banana Republic Jeans
Nothing goes together like denim and diamonds.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Alison Roman Shares What She Learned in Opening Her Grocery Store First Bloom
The cook and best-selling author speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Selena Gomez Bares It All for Date Night With Benny Blanco in a Soft Nude Makeup Look
Here's how to get the look using the founder's favorite Rare Beauty products.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
20 Celebrity-Favorite Nail Polish Colors to Inspire Your Next Fall Manicure
From bubble bath shades to moody fall hues.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Selena Gomez and Addison Rae Are Sending the Stardust Nail Trend Into Your Orbit
It's poised to overtake the usual fall manicure shades.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Showcases Her Surprise Lob Haircut With Chunky Gold Earrings and a Girl Boss Blazer
The 'Emilia Pérez' star got the season's trendiest chop amid her ongoing press tour.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Joins the Naked Manicure Trend's Fan Club With Honey Beige Tips
The newly minted billionaire took a page from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's beauty diary.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Debuts Juicy Blackberry Nails for Fall
Instagram's favorite nail art influencer just dropped her latest fall manicure.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez’s 2024 Emmy Awards Nails Perfectly Match Her Lacquered Lipstick
Add high-shine hair to the mix, and this red carpet look is “effortless elegance.”
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Moody Red Nail Trend Is an Unexpected Summer Hit
Zendaya and Selena Gomez have already endorsed the off-season shade.
By Samantha Holender Published