Jennifer Lopez rarely strays from her signature glam: glossy nude lips, sun-kissed skin, caramel highlights, and bubble bath nails. It's a look she's refined over the course of many years and it continues to serve her well. When she does experiment with winter nail color trends, though, it always feels like a little treat intended specifically for me.

For a Sunday brunch event meant to promote her new movie, Unstoppable, the star branched out from her usual milk pink manicure with trendy black cherry tips that were filed into a squared-off shape. The hue broke up her otherwise all-black ensemble, which was comprised of a Patou trench coat and micro-mini skirt accessorized with thigh-high boots.

Her shade also tapped into the season's top color trend: burgundy. Hailey Bieber has already taken the wine-red manicure trend for a spin once this year, although her color choice leaned a bit more brown than J.Lo's juicy shade of merlot. Thankfully, nail artist Tom Bachik didn't make us wait very long for confirmation on the exact polish she's wearing: CND Shellac in Black Cherry.

Jennifer Lopez debuts a black cherry-colored manicure ahead of a promotional brunch for her new movie, Unstoppable. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

In September, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wore an identical shade of black cherry from head to toe in a croc-effect skirt suit and matching pumps. Just before that, variations of oxblood and mulled wine made a serious splash on the fashion month circuit. But the runways aren't the only force driving this color trend. Arguably, TikTok's moody red nail trend—which blew up over the summer as a mob wife-coded antecedent to the naked manicure trend—walked so fall's black cherry manicure could run. What the trend really needed, though, was a timely endorsement from Jennifer Lopez. Frankly, no one's nails are more influential.

Shop Black Cherry Nail Polishes Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Côte Beauty Nail Polish in Bound $18 at Côte

Habit Cosmetics Nail Polish in Scorpio Rising $12 at Habit

Tenoverten Nail Color in Burgundy $14 at Anthropologie

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors