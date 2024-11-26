Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Signature Bubble Bath Manicure for the Black Cherry Nail Trend
Apparently, the star decided to switch things up at her latest appointment with celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik.
Jennifer Lopez rarely strays from her signature glam: glossy nude lips, sun-kissed skin, caramel highlights, and bubble bath nails. It's a look she's refined over the course of many years and it continues to serve her well. When she does experiment with winter nail color trends, though, it always feels like a little treat intended specifically for me.
For a Sunday brunch event meant to promote her new movie, Unstoppable, the star branched out from her usual milk pink manicure with trendy black cherry tips that were filed into a squared-off shape. The hue broke up her otherwise all-black ensemble, which was comprised of a Patou trench coat and micro-mini skirt accessorized with thigh-high boots.
Her shade also tapped into the season's top color trend: burgundy. Hailey Bieber has already taken the wine-red manicure trend for a spin once this year, although her color choice leaned a bit more brown than J.Lo's juicy shade of merlot. Thankfully, nail artist Tom Bachik didn't make us wait very long for confirmation on the exact polish she's wearing: CND Shellac in Black Cherry.
In September, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wore an identical shade of black cherry from head to toe in a croc-effect skirt suit and matching pumps. Just before that, variations of oxblood and mulled wine made a serious splash on the fashion month circuit. But the runways aren't the only force driving this color trend. Arguably, TikTok's moody red nail trend—which blew up over the summer as a mob wife-coded antecedent to the naked manicure trend—walked so fall's black cherry manicure could run. What the trend really needed, though, was a timely endorsement from Jennifer Lopez. Frankly, no one's nails are more influential.
Shop Black Cherry Nail Polishes Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
