Dua Lipa Goes "Back to Her Roots," Literally, With Inky Black Hair
She's not the only celebrity having a goth dye fall.
When Dua Lipa isn't touring, she's jet-setting. And when she isn't jet-setting, she's at the salon to test-drive another hair color. The singer has tried everything from cherry cola red to bright, beachy blonde, and now, night-sky black.
Taking the stage for a special concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17, Dua Lipa debuted a vintage corset gown and old Hollywood waves dyed jet-back. Lest anyone assumed the inky color could be a hairpiece like Sabrina Carpenter's rumored wig, the singer quickly shared photos of her second performance outfit—a black matching set dripping in pearl-embellished chains—and close-ups of the new color. "Back to my roots," she captioned the images.
Dua Lipa's fresh shade was courtesy of celebrity hair colorist Matt Rez. Working with stylist Peter Lux, the duo crafted a dye job as dark as space, and then curled it into loose waves with a deep side part.
The singer's Radical Optimism beauty era was previously defined by a cherry cola red. That color was the work of hair stylist Ben Gregory, who told Marie Claire earlier this year Dua Lipa wanted her "next chapter" to come with a hair change. "We had this idea of working with red—really loading up the pigment so that when it photographed in the daylight it shined really bright red, but when you’re indoors or on the red carpet it was more like a blood red," Gregory said.
Dua Lipa held on to her vampy red hair through the entire 2024 awards season circuit and her international tour. Now that she's gone back to black, fans have to wonder—is Dua Lipa also preparing for a new musical era?
The singer didn't provide any extra information about the motivation for her hair change in her post. She did credit stylist Jahleel Weaver with dreaming up the dramatic corset gown and matching set to emphasize her new color.
If Dua Lipa isn't 'fessing up to an impending musical switch-up, she's at least admitting to keeping tabs on fall hair color trends. Around the same time as her reveal, Kylie Jenner unveiled a gothic black dye job of her own on Instagram. Maybe rich girl blonde isn't the color of the season after all.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
