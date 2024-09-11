Kendall Jenner’s Rich-Girl Blonde Is Going to Be a Huge Fall Hair Trend
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy inspires the honey hue.
If Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s blonde hair color and Jackie Kennedy’s classic headband had a baby, it would look a lot like Kendall Jenner's new style—and a fall hair trend in the making.
Allow me to catch you up to speed. While Kendall typically has dark brown hair that falls well past her shoulders, she's been switching up her style this week. Earlier in the month, she played around with a shaggy pixie wig.
This week, however, she's making a more permanent change. Following the Maison Alaïa fashion show at New York Fashion Week, the model visited celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry for a completely new cut and color. Jenner shared a series of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to debut her dramatic transformation.
A post shared by Jenna Perry (@jennaperryhair)
A photo posted by on
“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told Vogue. “She is really inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy right now.”
This warm honey hue is very reminiscent of the rich-girl blonde hair trend, which is going to be huge this fall. “We love a bright blonde, but now it’s time to go back to dark roots and buttery ends,” celebrity stylist Julius Michael previously told Marie Claire while discussing fall hair trends. “Baby light highlights all over, then toned down only at the roots to keep the hair looking natural and sun-kissed.”
From a styling standpoint, the options are pretty endless. Jenner is clearly already experimenting with her new, shorter length. She’s pinned it up into Emi Jay’s Big Effing Clip in tortoise, brushed it back with a very Jackie O-inspired thick, black headband, and wore it down with face-framing layers turned inward.
Jenner’s fresh look, while very exciting, isn’t the first time she’s been blonde. The Kardashians star previously debuted a cooler version of blonde in 2019 at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
September is clearly Jenner's preferred time for a hair change. If you’re feeling inspired (I certainly am), make to look at the best fall hair trends, blonde hair inspiration, and lob haircuts.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana Energy in Her Video Message About Ending Cancer Treatment, According to Royal Experts
"It’s hard not to think of Princess Diana when you look at this video..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Selena Gomez Has a New Style Hyper-Fixation
The Rare Beauty mogul won't stop wearing this classic dress style.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Styles the Barn Jacket Trend the Most Hailey Bieber Way
Nothing comes between the Rhode Beauty founder and this divisive styling choice.
By India Roby Published
-
Taylor Swift Aces the Cherry Red Nail Trend at the US Open
Her manicure matched Travis Kelce's Gucci hat perfectly.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Shaggy Pixie Cut—in a Calvin Klein Ad
The latest '90s revival is here..
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Cardi B Gives Summer’s Most Controversial Red Nail Trend an On-Brand Update
Just look at that stiletto shape.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Bella Hadid’s New Orebella Nightcap Fragrance Gives a Familiar Scent a Sexy Rebrand
Even her boyfriend approves of the sultry scent.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Justin Bieber Personally Requested Hailey Bieber’s Take on the Milky White Manicure Trend
He personally selected Mrs. Bieber's latest shade.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Kaia Gerber’s Pigtail Braids Are a Sign of a Throwback '90s Hair Trend
The '90s are calling.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Meghan Markle Matches Her Milky White Manicure to Her $4,700 Loro Piana Bag
The royal matched her milky white manicure to her cream Loro Piana bag.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Pedicure Proves the Glazed Donut Nail Trend Is Coming for Your Toes
What goes around comes around.
By Samantha Holender Published