Kendall Jenner's Rich-Girl Blonde Is Going to Be a Huge Fall Hair Trend

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy inspires the honey hue.

kendall jenner walking in new york city
(Image credit: Getty)
Samantha Holender
By
published
in News

If Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s blonde hair color and Jackie Kennedy’s classic headband had a baby, it would look a lot like Kendall Jenner's new style—and a fall hair trend in the making.

Allow me to catch you up to speed. While Kendall typically has dark brown hair that falls well past her shoulders, she's been switching up her style this week. Earlier in the month, she played around with a shaggy pixie wig.

This week, however, she's making a more permanent change. Following the Maison Alaïa fashion show at New York Fashion Week, the model visited celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry for a completely new cut and color. Jenner shared a series of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to debut her dramatic transformation.

“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told Vogue. “She is really inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy right now.”

This warm honey hue is very reminiscent of the rich-girl blonde hair trend, which is going to be huge this fall. “We love a bright blonde, but now it’s time to go back to dark roots and buttery ends,” celebrity stylist Julius Michael previously told Marie Claire while discussing fall hair trends. “Baby light highlights all over, then toned down only at the roots to keep the hair looking natural and sun-kissed.”

carolyn bessette-kennedy and jackie kennedy

On the left, is Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy with a hair color similar to Jenner's. On the right is Jackie Kennedy wearing a headband, just like the one in Kendall's Instagram post.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From a styling standpoint, the options are pretty endless. Jenner is clearly already experimenting with her new, shorter length. She’s pinned it up into Emi Jay’s Big Effing Clip in tortoise, brushed it back with a very Jackie O-inspired thick, black headband, and wore it down with face-framing layers turned inward.

Jenner’s fresh look, while very exciting, isn’t the first time she’s been blonde. The Kardashians star previously debuted a cooler version of blonde in 2019 at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show.

kendall jenner walks in the Burberry show with blonde hair

Jenner walked in Burberry's Spring/Summer 2020 show.

(Image credit: Getty)

September is clearly Jenner's preferred time for a hair change. If you’re feeling inspired (I certainly am), make to look at the best fall hair trends, blonde hair inspiration, and lob haircuts.

